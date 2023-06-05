AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Soon, Official Website resultsassam.nic.in Updated, Check Past Year Trends

Assam HS 12th Results 2023: AHSEC will announce the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce this week. Once released, students can download their HS results at online at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Check past year trends here

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will soon release the result for 12th Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational. Once released, students can download their AHSEC HS result online at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. As per reports, approximately 3.4 lakh students appeared for the board exams.

It is expected that the Assam education minister will soon announce the date and time of the Assam Class 12 result. As per the media portals, the Assam HS 12th results are expected to be announced by June 5. The announcement of date and time will be made through their official Twitter handle.

Assam HS Result 2023 at resultsassam.nic.in

AHSEC 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

While media reports suggest that the Assam HS 2023 result will be declared this week, an official announcement regarding the specific date and time is still awaited. Check expected date below:

Events Date and Time Assam HS Result Date June 2023 Assam 12th Result Time To be notified

How to check Assam HS 12th Result 2023 online?

After the declaration of AHSEC HS result, students have to download their mark sheets from the official websites. They can check below the steps to know how to download:

Step 1:Go to the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download link for Assam HS result

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: The Assam HS result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future references

Past Year’s AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result

Students can check below last few year’s date and time to get an idea about the Assam 12th result 2023: