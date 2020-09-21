Air India Airport Services Recruitment 2020 for Customer Agent and Para Medical Agent Cum Cabin Service Agent Posts Across India

AIASL Air India Recruitment 2020: AI Airport Services Limited (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) has invited applications for the Customer Agent and Para Medical Agent Cum Cabin Service Agent posts. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 02 October 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 02 October 2020

AIASL Air India Vacancy Details

Para Medical Agent Cum Cabin Service Agent, Chennai - 4 Posts

Para Medical Agent Cum Cabin Service Agent, Kolkata - 4 Posts

Para Medical Agent Cum Cabin Service Agent, Dehradun - 2 Posts

Customer Agent, Jagdalpur - 6 Posts

Salary:

Para Medical Agent Cum Cabin Service Agent, Chennai - Rs. 21300/-

Para Medical Agent Cum Cabin Service Agent, Kolkata - Rs. 21300/-

Para Medical Agent Cum Cabin Service Agent, Dehradun - Rs. 19350/-

Customer Agent, Jagdalpur - Rs. 16530/-

Eligibility Criteria for Customer Agent and Para Medical Agent Cum Cabin Service Agent Posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Para Medical Agent Cum Cabin Service Agent - Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with diploma in Nursing OR B.Sc. In Nursing

Customer Agent - Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with knowledge of basic Computer operations. Preference will be given to candidates having Diploma in IATA-UFTA or IATA-FIATAA/IATA-DGR/IATA-CARGO

Age Limit:

General : Not above 28 years (born between 02.09.1992 and 01.09.2002)

OBC : Not above 31 years (born between 02.09.1989 and 01.09.2002)

SC/ST : Not above 33 years (born between 02.09.1987 and 01.09.2002)

How to Apply AIASL Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can forward their applications in the prescribed format by email to hrhq.aiasl@airindia.in latest by 02 October 2020.

AIASL Recruitment Notification PDF