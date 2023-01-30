AIASL Recruitment 2023 For 166 Customer Agent, Handyman & Other Posts@aiasl.in: Check Walk-in Schedule 

AIASL has invited online applications for the 166 Customer Agent & Other Posts on its official website. Check AIASL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIASL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: AI Airports Services Limited (AIASL) has released a notification for 166 different posts including Customer Service

Executive, Jr. Customer Service Executive, Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver, Handywomen, Handyman, Duty Officer, Jr. Officer Technical and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for posts wise walk-in-interview scheduled from 06th to 13th February 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Graduate/10+2/SSC /10th Standard Passed with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

You can check all details regarding the AIASL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification including educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Notification Details AIASL Recruitment 2023 Job :

Ref No: AIASL/05-03/729

Important Date AIASL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Schedule for Walk-in-interview from: 06th to 13th February 2023(According to posts)

Vacancy Details AIASL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Customer Service Executive-11

Jr. Customer Service Executive-25

Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver-07

Handywomen-45

Handyman-36

Handyman (Cleaners)-20

Duty Officer-06

Jr. OfficerTechnical-04

Jr. OfficerPassenger-12

Eligibility Criteria AIASL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Jr. Customer Service Executive: 10+2 from a recognized board.

Candidates are advised to go through the short notification for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit and other update for the posts.

AIASL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply AIASL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can appear in walk-in in person, to the venue, on the date and time as specified in the notification along with the Application form duly filled-in & copies of the testimonials/certificates as displayed in the notification.