AIATSL Recruitment 2023: Walk in for 323 Posts, Check Dates

AIATSL Recruitment 2023: The AI AIRPORT SERVICES LIMITED(AIASL), formerly known as AIR INDIA AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES LIMITED(AIATSL) has announced 323 vacancies for various positions including Jr Officer Technicial, Ramp Service Executive etc. It is a walk-in interview and will be conducted between September 17 to 19 2023. The selected candidates will be placed in Cochin and Calicut for a fixed 3 years of contract.
Interested candidates can apply online. To know more about the vacancy details, salary, eligibility and other information read the article.
AIATSL Recruitment 2023
The AIATSL recently issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Officer Technician, Ramp Service Executive and Handyman. There are a total of 323 vacancies and the job location is Calicut/Cochin and walk-in interview is the selection process. The venue for the interview is Sri Jagannath Auditorium,Near Vengoor Durga Devi Temple, Vengoor, Angamaly, Ernakulam, Kerala, Pin - 683572.
It is a contractual position for 3 years and can be renewed depending on the performance. The interview details are given below:
- Junior Officer-Technical:
Date : 17th October, 2023
Time : 0900 to 1200 hrs
- Ramp Service Executive /Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver:
Date : 17th October, 2023
Time : 0900 to 1200 hrs
- Handyman / Handywoman:
Date : 18th & 19th October, 2023
Time : 0900 to 1200 hrs
Given below are the overview of the vacancies:
|
Post name
|
Junior Officer Technicial, Ramp Service Executive, Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver and Handyman
|
Conducting body
|
AIATSL
|
Mode of application
|
Online
|
Selection process
|
Walk-in interview
|
Vacancies
|
323
|
Job location
|
Calicut/Cochin
|
Last date of application
|
October 17
|
Website
|
aiasl.in
AIATSL Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF
Candidates can download the AIATSL recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 68 vacancies announced under AIATSL recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of AIATSL recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:
|
AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Notification
How Many Vacancies are Released For AIATSL Recruitment 2023?
There are a total of 323 posts for the AIATSL recruitment 2023. Given below are the details:
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Junior Officer – Technical
|
5
|
Ramp Service Executive/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver
|
39
|
Handyman/ Handy Women
|
279
|
Total
|
323
How to Apply for AIATSL Recruitment 2023?
- It is a walk-in interview, so eligible candidates are expected to be at the venue on due time along with the application form and necessary documents
- The application form can be filled as attached in the notification
- Candidates have to pay the application fee before arriving for the interview via draft
- To know about the required documents please check the notification
What are the application fees for AIATSL Application 2023?
Candidates who wish to apply for the AIATSL recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:
- General/EWS/OBC/ PWD: INR 500/-
- SC/ST: NIL
Eligibility Criteria for AIATSL Recruitment 2023
The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the AIATSL Recruitment 2023 are listed below:
|
Age limit
|
Upper age limit 28
|
Educational Qualification
|
Jr officer Technicial: Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical/ Automobile Production / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized university.
Ramp Service Executive: 3 –years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/ Production / Electronics/ Automobile recognized by the State Government
Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver: SSC /10th Standard Pass
Handyman/ Handy Women: SSC /10th Standard Pass
Note: Please check the official notification linked above for detailed information on educational criteria and age limit.
AIATSL salary
The salary structure of the vacancies are given below:
|
Post Name
|
Salary
|
Junior Officer – Technical
|
Rs.28,200/-
|
Ramp Service Executive
|
Rs.23,640/-
|
Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver
|
Rs. 20130/-
|
Handyman/ Handy Women
|
Rs.17,850/-