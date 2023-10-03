AIATSL Recruitment 2023: Walk in for 323 Posts, Check Dates

The AI AIRPORT SERVICES LIMITED(AIASL) has announced 323 vacancies for various positions including Jr Officer Technicial, Ramp Service Executive etc. It is a walk-in interview and will be conducted between September 17 to 19 2023. The selected candidates will be placed in Cochin and Calicut for a fixed 3 years of contract.

AIATSL Recruitment 2023: The AI AIRPORT SERVICES LIMITED(AIASL), formerly known as AIR INDIA AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES LIMITED(AIATSL) has announced 323 vacancies for various positions including Jr Officer Technicial, Ramp Service Executive etc. It is a walk-in interview and will be conducted between September 17 to 19 2023. The selected candidates will be placed in Cochin and Calicut for a fixed 3 years of contract.

Interested candidates can apply online. To know more about the vacancy details, salary, eligibility and other information read the article.

AIATSL Recruitment 2023

The AIATSL recently issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Officer Technician, Ramp Service Executive and Handyman. There are a total of 323 vacancies and the job location is Calicut/Cochin and walk-in interview is the selection process. The venue for the interview is Sri Jagannath Auditorium,Near Vengoor Durga Devi Temple, Vengoor, Angamaly, Ernakulam, Kerala, Pin - 683572.

It is a contractual position for 3 years and can be renewed depending on the performance. The interview details are given below:

Junior Officer-Technical:

Date : 17th October, 2023

Time : 0900 to 1200 hrs

Ramp Service Executive /Utility Agent Cum Ramp Driver:

Date : 17th October, 2023

Time : 0900 to 1200 hrs

Handyman / Handywoman:

Date : 18th & 19th October, 2023

Time : 0900 to 1200 hrs

Given below are the overview of the vacancies:

Post name Junior Officer Technicial, Ramp Service Executive, Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver and Handyman Conducting body AIATSL Mode of application Online Selection process Walk-in interview Vacancies 323 Job location Calicut/Cochin Last date of application October 17 Website aiasl.in

AIATSL Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the AIATSL recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 68 vacancies announced under AIATSL recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of AIATSL recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

AIATSL Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For AIATSL Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 323 posts for the AIATSL recruitment 2023. Given below are the details:

Post Name Vacancies Junior Officer – Technical 5 Ramp Service Executive/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver 39 Handyman/ Handy Women 279 Total 323

How to Apply for AIATSL Recruitment 2023?

It is a walk-in interview, so eligible candidates are expected to be at the venue on due time along with the application form and necessary documents

The application form can be filled as attached in the notification

Candidates have to pay the application fee before arriving for the interview via draft

To know about the required documents please check the notification

What are the application fees for AIATSL Application 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the AIATSL recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/EWS/OBC/ PWD: INR 500/-

SC/ST: NIL

Eligibility Criteria for AIATSL Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the AIATSL Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit Upper age limit 28 Educational Qualification Jr officer Technicial: Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical/ Automobile Production / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized university.

Ramp Service Executive: 3 –years Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/ Production / Electronics/ Automobile recognized by the State Government

Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver: SSC /10th Standard Pass

Handyman/ Handy Women: SSC /10th Standard Pass

Note: Please check the official notification linked above for detailed information on educational criteria and age limit.

AIATSL salary

The salary structure of the vacancies are given below: