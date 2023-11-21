AIESL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Manager & Other Posts, Salary upto Rs.120000

AIESL Recruitment 2023: AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL ) has invited online applications for the various Executive posts including Executive Finance, Junior Executive, Assistant Manager and others on its official website.

AIESL Recruitment 2023 Notification: AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL ) has invited online applications for the various Executive posts including Executive Finance, Junior Executive, Assistant Manager and others. Organisation has published detailed notification in the Employment News (18-24) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 28, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including CA/ICWA/ MBA with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a personal interview with a medical test.

AIESL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date of receipt of application for these posts is November 28, 2023.

AIESL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Executive Finance – Senior Level/Executive Finance – Level II: 05

Executive Finance: 04

Junior Executive - Finance: 07

Assistant Manager - Finance: 05

AIESL Educational Qualification 2023

Executive Finance – Senior Level: Candidate should be a CA/ICWA/ with minimum 10 years of post-qualification experience or CA/ICWA (Inter) / MBA with 15 years‟ experience in Finance in a reputed Company. The individual must have compiled and finalized Annual and quarterly accounts of the company and shall have good exposure to taxation matters of the company.

Executive Finance – Level II: Candidate should be a CA/ICWA/ with minimum 07 years of post-qualification experience or CA/ICWA (Inter) / MBA with 12 years‟ experience in Finance in a reputed Company

Executive Finance: Candidate should be a CA/ICWA/ with minimum 05 years of post-qualification experience or CA/ICWA (Inter)/ MBA with 10 years‟ experience in Finance in a reputed Company.

Junior Executive - Finance: Candidates should be an Inter Chartered Accountant / Inter cost and management Accountant or full time MBA on regular basis from recognized university/institute

Candidates should have Graduated in any discipline.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIESL Recruitment 2023: Consolidated Monthly Salary

Executive Finance – Senior Level: 120000 Under Revision

Executive Finance – Level II: 100000 Under Revision

Executive Finance: 85000 Under Revision

Junior Executive - Finance: 55000 (Under Revision)

Assistant Manager - Finance: 50000 (Under Revision)



AIESL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For AIESL Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application the address mentioned in the notification by Post/ Speed post/ courier and also are advised to complete and submit the information via the Google Forms link provided in AIESL Website.



