AIIA Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Non-Teaching Posts @aiia.gov.in, Check Eligibility

AIIA has invited online applications for the 31 Non-Teaching Posts on its official website. Check AIIA Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIA Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous organization under the aegis of Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India has published notification for various Non-Teaching Posts in the Employment News (03-09 June) 2023. Under the recruitment process launched by AIIA, the institute is set to recruit 31 Non-Teaching Posts including Yoga Instructor, Lower Division Clerk, Assistant Administrative Officer, Accountant, Lab Assistant and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 20, 2023.





AIIA Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 20, 2023

AIIA Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Yoga Instructor 04 Assistant Administrative Officer 01 Accountant 03 Radiology Assistant 01 Lab Assistant 11 Lab Attendant 10 Lower Division Clerk 02

AIIA Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Yoga Instructor:

i. A degree in Yoga from a recognized University or institution of repute. OR

Any graduate from a recognized University with a diploma in Yoga education/ Yoga studies/ Yoga science of at least One-year duration.

ii. One year working experience in Government or Govt. aided/ autonomous/ reputed institution as

Yoga instructor.

iii. Practical ability to perform Yoga practices

Assistant Administrative Officer

i. A Degree from a recognized university.

ii. At least 3 years’ experience as office superintendent or in equivalent post in Central/State Govt./Autonomous Bodies

iii. Experience in Administration, vigilance, accounts/budget.

iv. Computer skills

Accountant-

i. B.Com/BBA from a recognized university.

ii. 2 years’ experience in Budget/ Accounts in Central/State/ Autonomous/large industry.

Lower Division Clerk

i. 12th class or equivalent qualification from any recognized Board.

ii. Typing speed 30 w.p.m in English or 25 w.p.m in Hindi or Correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each work in Computer skill test

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIIA Recruitment 2023 PDF





AIIA Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in the prescribed format downloaded from the website or neatly typed on A4 size paper on one side as per the format available on the website https://aiia.gov.in on or before June 20, 2023.

Candidates should note that the application completed in all respect enclosing self-attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications, experience, cast/community in prescribed format along with non-refundable application fee should be sent by registered/Speed-Post to the address mentioned in the notification.