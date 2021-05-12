AIIMS Bhopal Result 2021 Out for JRF Post @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Check Interview Schedule

AIIMS Bhopal JRF Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has declared the result for the Junior Research Fellow post in the SERB funded research project. All such candidates who have applied for the Junior Research Fellow post can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal-aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for Junior Research Fellow post on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for the Junior Research Fellow post can check the details of the personal interview as per the selection process for the post.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal will conduct the personal interview for Junior Research Fellow on 13th May 2021. Shortlisted candidates should note that they will get online link on their email id provided in application form for personal interview. Candidates appearing online have to remain present from 10.00 A.M onwards.

Candidates applied for the Junior Research Fellow post under SERB, DST project can check the list of selected candidates and interview details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: AIIMS Bhopal Result 2021 for JRF Post