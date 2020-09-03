AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for Junior Resident (Non-Academic) Posts @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Walk-in on Sep 22

AIIMS Bhopal Junior Resident Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal has invited applications for the 28 posts of Junior Resident (Non-Academic) in Dentistry Department at AIIMS, Bhopal. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 22nd September, 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification i.e. have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI / State can apply for AIIMS Bhopal Junior Resident Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification.

Notification Details:

Advt. No: Academic/AIIMS, Bhopal/2020/08

Date: 02/09/2020

Important Dates for AIIMS Bhopal Junior Resident Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification:

Date for Walk-in-interview-22nd September, 2020

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhopal Junior Resident Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification:

Junior Resident (Non-Academic)-28



Eligibility Conditions for AIIMS Bhopal Junior Resident Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI / State.

Only those candidates who have passed MBBS (including Internship- 23/09/2015 to 22/09/2020), not earlier than five years before the date of interview for Junior Residency (Non-Academic).

MCI/State registration is mandatory before joining.

Upper Age limit for Junior Resident (Non Academic) as on the date of Interview:

Upper Age Limit: 30 years, relax able for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe candidate up to a

maximum period of five (5) years, for OBC candidates up to a maximum period of three (3) years.

Check notification link for details in this regard.

AIIMS Bhopal Junior Resident Recruitment Notification: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Bhopal Junior Resident Recruitment 2020 Jobs Notification:

Interested candidates can appear for walk in for interview on the 22 September 2020 with an application in the prescribed format.