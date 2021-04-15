AIIMS Bhopal Provisional Result 2021 Out for Nursing Officer Post @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Bhopal Provisional Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has declared the result for the Nursing Officer post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the CBT and Document Verification round for Nursing Officer post can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal-aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has uploaded the eligibility list of provisionally qualified candidates for Nursing Officer post on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test held on 08 September 2020.

All such candidates appeared in the Computer Based Test and document verification round for Nursing Officer Post against Advt. No. 106/2020 can check the provisional result available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal.

Candidates appeared in the document verification round for Nursing Officer Post can check the list of eligible candidates available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Bhopal Provisional Result 2021 for Nursing Officer Post





How to Download: AIIMS Bhopal Provisional Result 2021 for Nursing Officer Post