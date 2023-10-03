AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification For 233 Group C Vacancies, Apply Online Link

AIIMS Bhopal Group C Jobs 2023 Apply for 233 Vacancies

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 is out for 233 Non Faculty Group C vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released the recruitment notification for 233 Non Faculty Group C vacancies on its official website.  The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 6 and the last date to submit the online application form is October 30. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsbhopal.edu.in

The selection process for Non Faculty Group C will be done through a computer based test (CBT) and skill test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Bhopal notification for the recruitment of 233 Non Faculty Group C has been released. The application process for the post will start from October 6. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Career Counseling

Recruitment Authority

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Posts Name

Non Faculty Group C 

Total Vacancies

233

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

September 30, 2023

Application Start Date

October 6, 2023

Application End Date

October 30, 2023

Written Test Date

October 19, 2023 (Reporting time 9 AM)

Selection process

Written Test

Skill Test

Document Verification

AIIMS Bhopal Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 233 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For AIIMS Bhopal?

Candidates can fill out the AIIMS Bhopal application form from the official website. The link to apply for  AIIMS Bhopal will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIIMS Bhopal 2023. For information on AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - aiimsrbl.edu.in

The application fee for AIIMS Bhopal is Rs 1500 for General and OBC candidates whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/EWS category need to Rs 1200


Posts

Categories

UR/EWS/OBC

SC/ST/PwBD

Non Faculty Group C 

Rs 1200

Rs 600

Vacancies For AIIMS Bhopal Group C

A total of 233 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Bhopal for Non Faculty Group C. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Posts

Number of Vacancies

Social Worker

2

Office/Stores Attendant (Multitasking)

40

Lower Division Clerk

32

Stenographer (S)

34

Driver (Ordinary Grade)

16

Junior Warden (House Keeper)

10

Dissection Hall Attendants

8

Upper Division Clerk

2

Data Entry Operator Grade A

2

Junior Scale Steno (Hindi)

1

Security-cum-Fire Jamadar

1

Store keeper-cum-Clerk

85

What is the AIIMS Bhopal Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Eligibility and age limit for different posts. 

 

Name of the Post

Qualification

Age Limit (as on 30-10-2023)

Social Worker

10+2

18-35 years

Office/Stores Attendant (Multitasking)

10th Pass or ITI equivalent

Not exceeding 30 years

Lower Division Clerk

12th Class or equivalent

18-30 years

Stenographer (S)

12th Class or equivalent

18-27 years

Driver (Ordinary Grade)

10th pass + LMV and HMV commercial license

18-27 years

Junior Warden (House Keeper)

Graduation

30-45 years

Dissection Hall Attendants

10th, 10+2

21-30 years

Upper Division Clerk

Degree

21-30 years

Data Entry Operator Grade A

12th Standard

18-27 years

Junior Scale Steno (Hindi)

12th Class or equivalent

21-30 years

Security-cum-Fire Jamadar

10+2

18-27 years

Store keeper-cum-Clerk

Graduation

Up to 30 years

AIIMS Bhopal Group C Selection Process

The AIIMS Bhopal 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Written Test
  2. Skill Test 

The written will have a negative marking of 0.25 Marks

A total of 90 minutes will be allowed to attempt the paper

Section

Total Number of MCQs

Total Marks

General Knowledge and Awareness

20

20

English Comprehension

20

20

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

20

20

Fundamentals of Computer Applications

10

10

CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964

5

5

CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972

5

5

Total

100

100

AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Group C Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid on Levels 1, 2 and 4 as per the 7th Pay Commission based on the post they applied for. Below we tabulated the pay level of each post

Name of the Post

Pay Level (7th CPC)

Social Worker

Level-4

Office/Stores Attendant (Multitasking)

Level-1

Lower Division Clerk

Level-2

Stenographer (S)

Level-4

Driver (Ordinary Grade)

Level-2

Junior Warden (House Keeper)

Level-2

Dissection Hall Attendants

Level-2

Upper Division Clerk

Level-4

Data Entry Operator Grade A

Level-4

Junior Scale Steno (Hindi)

Level-4

Security-cum-Fire Jamadar

Level-4

Store keeper-cum-Clerk

Level-2

Steps to Apply for the AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Group C

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - aiimsrbl.edu.in/recruitments

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “Vacancy” button.

Step 3: Click on the apply link of “Advertisement for recruitment of Group-C Non - faculty posts on direct recruitment basis at AIIMS, Bhopal”

Step 4: Register yourself with email and mobile number (Ignore if already done)

Step 5: Log in with email and password provided while registering 

Step 6: Fill all the required details

Step 7: Pay the required fees

Step 8: Download and print the application fees for future reference

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 be released?

The AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 for Non Faculty Group C is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority AIIMS Bhopal for 233 posts.

What is the age limit to apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023?

Candidates between 18 and 45 years (vary as per the posts) of age can apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the AIIMS Bhopal Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 based on two stages i.e. written test and skill test. A detailed process is given in the above article.

