AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification For 233 Group C Vacancies, Apply Online Link

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 is out for 233 Non Faculty Group C vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has released the recruitment notification for 233 Non Faculty Group C vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on October 6 and the last date to submit the online application form is October 30. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsbhopal.edu.in

The selection process for Non Faculty Group C will be done through a computer based test (CBT) and skill test. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Bhopal notification for the recruitment of 233 Non Faculty Group C has been released. The application process for the post will start from October 6. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences Posts Name Non Faculty Group C Total Vacancies 233 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on September 30, 2023 Application Start Date October 6, 2023 Application End Date October 30, 2023 Written Test Date October 19, 2023 (Reporting time 9 AM) Selection process Written Test Skill Test Document Verification

AIIMS Bhopal Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 233 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For AIIMS Bhopal?

Candidates can fill out the AIIMS Bhopal application form from the official website. The link to apply for AIIMS Bhopal will be activated soon. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIIMS Bhopal 2023. For information on AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - aiimsrbl.edu.in

The application fee for AIIMS Bhopal is Rs 1500 for General and OBC candidates whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/EWS category need to Rs 1200



Posts Categories UR/EWS/OBC SC/ST/PwBD Non Faculty Group C Rs 1200 Rs 600

Vacancies For AIIMS Bhopal Group C

A total of 233 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Bhopal for Non Faculty Group C. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Posts Number of Vacancies Social Worker 2 Office/Stores Attendant (Multitasking) 40 Lower Division Clerk 32 Stenographer (S) 34 Driver (Ordinary Grade) 16 Junior Warden (House Keeper) 10 Dissection Hall Attendants 8 Upper Division Clerk 2 Data Entry Operator Grade A 2 Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) 1 Security-cum-Fire Jamadar 1 Store keeper-cum-Clerk 85

What is the AIIMS Bhopal Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2023 Eligibility and age limit for different posts.

Name of the Post Qualification Age Limit (as on 30-10-2023) Social Worker 10+2 18-35 years Office/Stores Attendant (Multitasking) 10th Pass or ITI equivalent Not exceeding 30 years Lower Division Clerk 12th Class or equivalent 18-30 years Stenographer (S) 12th Class or equivalent 18-27 years Driver (Ordinary Grade) 10th pass + LMV and HMV commercial license 18-27 years Junior Warden (House Keeper) Graduation 30-45 years Dissection Hall Attendants 10th, 10+2 21-30 years Upper Division Clerk Degree 21-30 years Data Entry Operator Grade A 12th Standard 18-27 years Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) 12th Class or equivalent 21-30 years Security-cum-Fire Jamadar 10+2 18-27 years Store keeper-cum-Clerk Graduation Up to 30 years

AIIMS Bhopal Group C Selection Process

The AIIMS Bhopal 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Skill Test

The written will have a negative marking of 0.25 Marks

A total of 90 minutes will be allowed to attempt the paper

Section Total Number of MCQs Total Marks General Knowledge and Awareness 20 20 English Comprehension 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability 20 20 Fundamentals of Computer Applications 10 10 CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964 5 5 CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972 5 5 Total 100 100

AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Group C Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid on Levels 1, 2 and 4 as per the 7th Pay Commission based on the post they applied for. Below we tabulated the pay level of each post

Name of the Post Pay Level (7th CPC) Social Worker Level-4 Office/Stores Attendant (Multitasking) Level-1 Lower Division Clerk Level-2 Stenographer (S) Level-4 Driver (Ordinary Grade) Level-2 Junior Warden (House Keeper) Level-2 Dissection Hall Attendants Level-2 Upper Division Clerk Level-4 Data Entry Operator Grade A Level-4 Junior Scale Steno (Hindi) Level-4 Security-cum-Fire Jamadar Level-4 Store keeper-cum-Clerk Level-2

Steps to Apply for the AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Group C

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - aiimsrbl.edu.in/recruitments

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “Vacancy” button.

Step 3: Click on the apply link of “Advertisement for recruitment of Group-C Non - faculty posts on direct recruitment basis at AIIMS, Bhopal”

Step 4: Register yourself with email and mobile number (Ignore if already done)

Step 5: Log in with email and password provided while registering

Step 6: Fill all the required details

Step 7: Pay the required fees

Step 8: Download and print the application fees for future reference