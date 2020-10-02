AIIMS Bhubaneswar Provisional Result 2020 Out for Faculty Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check DV/Interview Details

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Provisional Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the esult for the Faculty Posts under AIIMS Guwahati on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for the Faculty Posts can check the result on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.

As per the notice released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, the Provisionally Eligible Candidates for Recruitment of Faculty Posts under AIIMS Guwahati has been uploaded on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the Faculty Posts (Professors, Additional Professors, Associate Professors & Assistant Professors) in Departments of Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry and Community & FamilyMedicine in AIIMS, Guwahati can check their result on the official website.

Notification further says," Based on the recommendations of the Scrutiny Committee, Review Committee and approval of the Director, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, the following applicants who have applied through online mode for Faculty Posts of Professors, Additional Professors, Associate Professors & Assistant Professors in various departments at AIIMS Guwahati on Direct Recruitment Basis have been found Provisionally Eligible in accordance with the eligibility criteria as prescribed vide Advertisement No. AIIMS/Guwahati/Fac. Rect/2020/6206, dated 09.03.2020."

Shortlisted candidates for interview should note that they will have to bring all original documents in support of their eligibility for the above post as well as other documents requested as per the Advertisement No. AIIMS/Guwahati/Fac. Rect/2020/6206, dated 09.03.2020 uploaded in the website at the time of documents verification. The date and time for interview alongwith necessary instructions will be uploaded on Institute’s website i.e., https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in shortly.

Candidates applied for the AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Posts against Advertisement No. AIIMS/Guwahati/Fac. Rect/2020/6206, dated 09.03.2020, can check the List of Shortlisted candidates on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Provisional Result 2020



