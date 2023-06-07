AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 For 198 Junior Resident Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary and Others

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has invited online applications for the 198 Junior Resident (Non-Academic) posts. These positions are available for July, 2023 session in different specialities in level 10 of pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs.15600/- + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs.56,100/- per month.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 17, 2023 at-www.aiimsexams.ac.in.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: June 17, 2023
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Blood Bank (Main)-4
Blood Bank(Trauma Centre)-2
Blood Bank (CNC)-5
Burns & Plastic Surgery-8
Blood Bank NCI (Jhaajjar)-2
Cardiac Radiology-1
Cardiology-1
Community Medicine-4
Cider-8
CTVS -1-1
Dermatology & Venereology-1
EHS-3
Emergency Medicine-76
Emergency Medicine (Trauma Centre)-12
Lab.Medicine-2
Nephrology-3
Neurology-1
Neurosurgery (Trauma Centre)-5
Neuroradiology-2
Orthopaedics (Trauma Centre)-4
Paediatrics (Casualty)-5
Psychiatry-6
Pathology-2
Radiology (Trauma Centre)-1
Radiotherapy-6
Rheumatology-2
Surgery (Trauma Centre)-31
Please check the notification link for details of the posts.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 PDF
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the portal www.aiimsexams.ac.in latest by June 17, 2023.