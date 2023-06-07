AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 For 198 Junior Resident Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary and Others

AIIMS Delhi has invited online applications for the 198 Junior Resident Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has invited online applications for the 198 Junior Resident (Non-Academic) posts. These positions are available for July, 2023 session in different specialities in level 10 of pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs.15600/- + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs.56,100/- per month.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 17, 2023 at-www.aiimsexams.ac.in.



Candidates having requisite educational qualification including MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 17, 2023

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Blood Bank (Main)-4

Blood Bank(Trauma Centre)-2

Blood Bank (CNC)-5

Burns & Plastic Surgery-8

Blood Bank NCI (Jhaajjar)-2

Cardiac Radiology-1

Cardiology-1

Community Medicine-4

Cider-8

CTVS -1-1

Dermatology & Venereology-1

EHS-3

Emergency Medicine-76

Emergency Medicine (Trauma Centre)-12

Lab.Medicine-2

Nephrology-3

Neurology-1

Neurosurgery (Trauma Centre)-5

Neuroradiology-2

Orthopaedics (Trauma Centre)-4

Paediatrics (Casualty)-5

Psychiatry-6

Pathology-2

Radiology (Trauma Centre)-1

Radiotherapy-6

Rheumatology-2

Surgery (Trauma Centre)-31

Please check the notification link for details of the posts.



AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the portal www.aiimsexams.ac.in latest by June 17, 2023.