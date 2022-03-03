AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: Apply for Faculty posts till 21 March

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur has invited applications for recruitment to the 23 Faculty Posts.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur has invited applications for recruitment to the 23 Faculty Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 March 2022. Offline applications from Indian citizens/persons registered as Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders under Section-7A of the Citizenship Act, 1995 as permissible under the applicable Act/Rules are invited for these posts on Direct Recruitment Basis in the College of Nursing at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Gorakhpur (UP).

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification Details:

Advt.No: AIIMS/GKP/RECT-CELL/FACULTY-NURSING/2022-23/291

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification Important Dates:

Last Date for the Application process: 21 March 2022

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 Notification Vacancy Details:

Professor cum Principal, College of Nursing-1 Post

Associate Professor (Reader) in Nursing-2 Posts

Assistant Professor/Lecturer in Nursing- 3 Posts

Tutor/Clinical Instructor- 17 Posts

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 Faculty Jobs Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Professor cum Principal, College of Nursing-

Essential:

i. Master's Degree in Nursing with advanced specialization in Nursing from a recognized Institution/ University

ii. Must be registered Nurse and Midwife.

Iii 10 years experience in the Nursing field after registration as Nurse, out of which seven years must have been spent in nursing education or administration after obtaining the prescribed postgraduate qualification.

Associate Professor (Reader)- Essential:

i. Master’s Degree in Nursing from a recognized Institution/ University

ii. Registered Nurse and Midwife

iii. Eight years experience after M. Sc (Nursing) including 05(five) years teaching experience in Nursing.

Desirable: Ph.D. in Nursing.

Assistant Professor/Lecturer in Nursing-

Essential:

i. Master's Degree in Nursing from a recognized Institution/University.

ii. Registered Nurse and Midwife

iii. Five years experience with a minimum of two years teaching experience in Nursing.

Tutor/Clinical Instructor-

Essential:

i. B.Sc. Nursing/Degree from a recognized Institute/University

ii. Registered Nurse/ Midwife with sister Tutors Diploma.

iii. Three years’ teaching experience in Nursing.

For more details, click on below notification link.

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 Jobs Age Limit:

Professor Cum Principal- Up to 55 Years

Associate Professor (Reader)- Up to 50 Years

Assistant Professor/Lecturer in Nursing-Up to 50 Years

Tutor/Clinical Instructor- Up to 35 Years

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

How to Apply for AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 Jobs:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application only through Offline mode. The last date of receipt of applications by Registered/Speed Post is 21 March 2022 Time: 5:00 PM at AIIMS, Gorakhpur.