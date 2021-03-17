AIIMS Jodhpur CBT Schedule 2021 Released for Medical Record Technician, JE and other Posts @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Check Details

AIIMS Jodhpur CBT Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has released the Computer Based Examination (CBT) Schedule for the various posts including Junior Engineer, Medical Record Technician, Health Educator, Assistant Store Officer and other on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the Computer Based Examination Schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur -aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

As per the short notification released, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBT) for Junior Engineer, Medical Record Technician, Health Educator, Assistant Store Officer and other posts on 16th April 2021.

Candidates applied for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 for Junior Engineer, Medical Record Technician, Health Educator, Assistant Store Officer and other posts can download their Admit Card from 01st April 2021 from website www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

As per scheme of exam, there will be 200 MCQs of 200 marks with four alternatives for each question and The qualifying marks for Recruitment Examination will be 40% for UR / EWS, 35% for OBC, 30% for SC/ ST and PwD.

Candidates should note that in MCQ exam, there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates can check the details AIIMS Jodhpur CBT Schedule 2021 available on the official website of AIIMS Jodhpur. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for AIIMS Jodhpur CBT Schedule 2021 for Medical Record Technician, JE and other

How to Download: AIIMS Jodhpur CBT Schedule 2021 for Medical Record Technician, JE and other