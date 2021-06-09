AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 for Non-Academics Junior Resident Posts @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Download PDF

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has invited applications for the recruitment of Non-Academics Junior Resident posts on its official website. Check details.

AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has invited applications for the recruitment of Non-Academics Junior Resident posts in the Department of Dentistry at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur (Rajasthan). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification in online mode on or before 07 July, 2021.

In a bid to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including BDS from a DCI recognized Institute as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No: DEAN(ACADEMICS)/06/JR/2021-AIIMS.JDH

Date: 08th June, 2021

Important Date for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 July, 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Non-Academics Junior Resident-04



Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

BDS from a DCI recognized Institute.

The Candidate must have completed compulsory rotatory internship and must produce internship completion certificate.

Upper Age Limit (As on (07th JULY, 2021) for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Non-Academics Junior Resident-30 years

Relaxation for various categories in age limit as per government norms.

Application Fee for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

UR and OBC Category: ₹ 1,000/-

SC/ST/Female and PwBD Category : ₹ 800/-*

AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment Notification : PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Jodhpur JR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidate can apply for these posts through online registration of application on AIIMS, Jodhpur website-www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or before 07th July, 2021