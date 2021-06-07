AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 for Junior Nurse and Research Assistant Posts @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in, Download PDF

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Nurse and Research Assistant posts under AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 on its official website.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery (3 years course) / BSc (Nursing)/Graduate in Science with additional eligibility can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

File No.: AIIMS/RES(05)/2018/328 and File No.: AIIMS/RES(07)/2020/505

Dated: 03-06-2021

Important Date for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:17 June 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Junior Nurse-02

Research Assistant-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Junior Nurse-

Essential:

Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery (3 years course) / BSc (Nursing)

Desirable:

At least with 1 years of experience in clinical trials / research projects

Research Assistant- Graduate in Science from a recognized university with 3 year of work experience

from a recognized Institution or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Scale of pay/Monthly Salary for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Junior Nurse-₹18,000/- total (consolidated)

Research Assistant-₹30,000/- Per Month

Age for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Junior Nurse-18-30 Years

Research Assistant-Up to 30Yrs.

AIIMS Jodhpur Junior Nurse Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





AIIMS Jodhpur Research Assistant Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Eligible and Interested candidates can send their duly filled application form by Email, along with all relevant self-attested documents regarding age, qualifications and relevant experience, on or before June 17, 2021 till 05:00 PM. Check notification link for details in this regards.