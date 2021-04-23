AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2021 for 30 Junior Resident Posts, Apply @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Non-Academic Junior Resident (Clinical) on a contract basis for the period of 06 months at AIIMS, Jodhpur (Rajasthan). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 30 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 30 April 2021

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Non-Academics Junior Resident (Clinical)- 30 Posts

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have an MBBS Degree from the MCI recognized Institute. The Candidate must have compulsory rotatory internship and must produce internship completion certificate.

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection will be on the basis of the interview. The list of selected candidates will be uploaded on the website. Candidates are advised to check the Institute website regularly for information.

How to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur recruitment 2021

Eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in interview Scheduled for 30 April 2021 (Friday) at 10:00 am at Medical College, AIIMS, Jodhpur (Rajasthan). Candidates are required to bring all essential documents at the time of the interview.

Documents to be produced at time of Interview:

Identity Proof (PAN Card, Passport, Driving License, Voter Card, Aadhar Card etc.)

Address Proof (Ration Card, Passport, Driving License, Aadhar Card etc.).

iii. Certificate showing Date of Birth. (10th Certificate/Birth Certificate). No Age relaxation would be available

to SC/ST/OBC candidates applying for unreserved vacancies.

Four recent passport size photographs. Photocopies of PAN Card and Bank Passbook (At the time of Joining for only selected candidates). Class 10th & 12th Marksheet or Certificates.

vii. MBBS Mark sheets & Degree.

viii. FMGE Certificate conducted by NBE (For Foreign Graduate - MBBS).

Attempt Certificate and Internship Completed Certificate. Registration with Medical Council of India / State Medical Council (For Medical Candidates) Reservation category Certificate (OBC*/SC/ST/PH) (*Candidate should belong to non-creamy layer of Central

List of OBC).

xii. In case of OBC candidate, the OBC certificate must be issued within one year (Older certificate not be entertained).

xiii. Publications (If have).

xiv. Any other relevant documents.