AIIMS Kalyani Interview Date 2021 for Senior Residents Rescheduled @aiimskalyani.edu.in, Check New Dates

AIIMS Kalyani Interview Date 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani has rescheduled the Interview Schedule for the post of Senior Residents (Non-academic). AIIMS Kalyani has postponed and rescheduled the interview schedule for Senior Residents (Non-academic) posts due to the upcoming Cyclonic Storm named “YASH”.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Senior Residents (Non-academic) post interview can check the short notification regarding the postponement of interview available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani - aiimskalyani.edu.in.

As per the short notification released, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani has postponed the interview for Senior Residents (Non-academic) posts scheduled on 27th /28th /29th May 2021. Now AIIMS Kalyani will conduct the interview for Senior Residents (Non-academic) posts on 2nd/3rd/4th June 2021.

The short notification further says," With reference to the aforesaid advertisement, the Walk-in-Interview along with virtual mode of Interview regarding engagement of Senior Residents (Non-academic) on contractual basis in various Departments of AIIMS, Kalyani which was scheduled to be held on 27th May, 28th May & 29th May 2021, is hereby

postponed due to the upcoming Cyclonic Storm named “YASH” hurtling towards the surface of the Bay of

Bengal as reported by Ministry of Earth Sciences, GoI, Indian Meteorological Dept. vide the release –2 dtd 20.05.2021 and subsequent order of Govt. of WB no. H/SFWB/563 dtd 20.05.2021."

All such candidates who have to appear in the interview round for Senior Residents (Non-academic) posts can check the details notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Kalyani Interview Date 2021 for Senior Residents Rescheduled Notice





You May Read Also

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Services, Tehsildar and other Posts

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates