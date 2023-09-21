AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 120 Group B and C Posts

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023: AIIMS Kalyani is accepting online applications for category B and C posts across several departments. There are a total of 120 vacancies. The position will be filled by Direct Recruitment/Deputation/Contract. Advt. No. 1855/E-12014/4/23-(NON-FAC), dated September 13, 2023. Last date of applying for the posts are within 30 days of Publication in Employment News. Eligible and interested applicants should apply online at AIIMS Kalyani's official website: aiimskalyani.edu.in.

There are a total of 120 openings for various posts. The chosen applicant will be paid a monthly salary at levels 2, 4, 6, and 7 of the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC, according to the official notification of AIIMS Kalyani recruitment 2023. A computer-based test, a skill test/computer proficiency test, and document verification will be used to select candidates.

The duration of the posts are for a period of two years, according to the official notification of AIIMS Kalyani recruitment 2023. Interested and qualified applicants should apply online at the official website. The last date of application is within 30 days of the publication of the advertisement. The notification was released on September 13 2023.

Post name Group B and C Posts Conducting body AIIMS Kalyani Advertisement no. 1855/E-12014/4/23-(NON-FAC) Vacancies 120 Category Government jobs Last date of application Within 30 days of Publication in Employment News Selection process Computer Based Test (CBT)| Skill Test/Computer Proficiency Test Website aiimskalyani.edu.in

AIIMS Kalyani recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

There are a total of 120 vacancies for various posts. To know more about them, check the official notification linked above.

How to Apply for AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023?

To apply for AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023, candidates must follow the procedures given below. The steps are as follows:

Visit the official website of AIIMS Kalyani: aiimskalyani.edu.in

Read the notification carefully and see if you come under the eligibility criteria

Fill the application form with your personal credentials and pay the application fee

Check the application thoroughly before submitting the form

Print out the application for further references

What are the application fees for AIIMS Kalyani Application 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the AIIMS Kalyani recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/OBC/EWS: INR 1000/-

SC/ST: INR 500/-

PWD: Fee exempted

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit The age criteria varies according to the post you are applying for. But the average age limit is 21-30. Also read the age relaxation criteria in the notification Educational Qualification The educational qualification depends on the post you are applying for, but the basic qualification required is: A Diploma/Degree/Master's Degree from a recognised university, as well as job experience, is required for the AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment.

Selection Process for AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023

The selection of the candidates for the AIIMS Kalyani recruitment 2023 will be based on three categories: