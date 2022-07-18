AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 89 Group A Posts @aiimskalyani.edu.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Kalyani has invited online application for the 89 Group A posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Kalyani recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani (WB) has published a notification in the Employment News (16 July 2022 to 22 July 2022 for recruitment to the Group A posts including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in Various Departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar i.e. 21 August 2022.

Notification Details AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2022 Job:

No. 720/E-12011/6/21-(FAC)

Important Dates AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar i.e. 21 August 2022.

Last date of receipt of the hard copies of Online Applications: 15 days from the last date of receipt of online application.

Vacancy Details AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Professor-25

Additional Professor-19

Associate Professor-19

Assistant Professor-26

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Professor-1. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A post graduate qualification e.g.MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Experience:

Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of specialty after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D./M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates can submit their application through online mode through the AIIMS, Kalyani official website i.e.

https://aiimskalyani.edu.in and https://recruitments.aiimskalyani.edu.in on or before 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar i.e. 21 August 2022. Candidates will have to send the hard copy of the online form, duly signed at designated place before 15 days from the last date of receipt of online application.