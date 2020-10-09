AIIMS NORCET Result 2020 Released @aiimsexams.org, Download Nursing Officer Merit List of 12856 Selected Candidates and Cut-Off Here

AIIMS NORCET Nursing Officer Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has uploaded the result of Online Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020. A merit list has been prepared by AIIMS, containing the roll number, percentage and rank of provisionally qualified candidates.The candidates who have appear for AIIMS NORCET Exam 2020 can download NORCET Merit List from AIIMS website.

AIIMS NORCET Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download AIIMS Nursing Officer Result PDF, directly, through the link:

AIIMS NORCET Result Download PDF

All candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their scores based on their performance in NORCET. This can be viewed in MyPage on portal (www.aiimsexams.org) after loggin using Candidate ID and Password.

AIIMS NORCET Marks Link Login

AIIMS NORCET Cut-Off Marks



The institute has also released the cut-off marks of the exam.The candidates can checkcategory wise cutoff percentile of qualified candidates through the table below:





Category Cut-Off Percentage UR/EWS 93.3439379 OBC (NCL) 86.0784597 SC 76.2059206 ST 76.2059206 UR-PWBD/EWS-

PWBD 86.3842006 OBC (NCL)-PWBD 80.0421427 SC-PWBD 64.9265602 ST-PWBD 73.2641973

As per AIIMS NORCET Result Notice - “NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS in the pay scale at the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-) or as revised from time to time, as per Advertisement Notification No. 106/2020 dated 05.08.2020. The final selection from all qualified candidate will be made by online allocation.The detailed procedure & updated seat position for inviting application in respective Institute for seat allocation on the basis of NORCET Rank will be notified on the website www.aiimsexams.org. The candidates are required to regularly visit the website for updates.

How to Download AIIMS NORCET Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of AIIMS Exam - aiimsexams.org Click on the link - ‘Result: Roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2020’, given under ‘Important Announcement’ Section of the homepage A PDF fill open Check your name in the list Download AIIMS Nursing Officer Merit List PDF for future use

AIIMS NORCET 2020 was conducted on 08 September 2020 (Tuesday). A total of 3929 vacancies will be filled for Nursing Officer Post through NORCET.