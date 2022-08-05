AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET Recrutiment 2022: Check Application Link, Qualification Here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is looking ton recruit Nurdi: Candidates can check the vacancy, qualification, age limit, application process here.

AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is organizing the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCAT) 2022 for recruitment of Nursing Officers in AIIMS Delhi & Other and in the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD). The exam is scheduled to be held on 11 September 2022 through online mode.

Eligible candidates who are interested in Nursing Officer Posts can apply online on the official website i.e. on norcet2022.aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date for submitting AIIMS NORCET Application is 21 August 2022.

Let's take a look at the educational qualification, salary, age limit and other details.

AIIMS NORCET 2022 Vacancy

AIIMS will fill the vacancies in the following institutes across the country:

AIIMS State Name AIIMS RAE BARELI Uttar Pradesh AIIMS GORAKHPUR Uttar Pradesh AIIMS PATNA Bihar AIIMS NEW DELHI Delhi AIIMS RISHIKESH Uttrakhand AIIMS DEOGHAR Jharkhand AIIMS BHOPAL Madhya Pradesh AIIMS JODHPUR Rajasthan AIIMS NAGPUR Maharashtra AIIMS MANGALAGIRI Andhra Pradesh AIIMS BILASPUR Himachal Pradesh AIIMS BIBINAGAR Telangana AIIMS BHUBANESWAR Odisha AIIMS RAIPUR Chhattisgarh AIIMS RAJKOT Gujarat AIIMS KALYANI West Bengal AIIMS VIJAYPUR Jammu AIIMS Guwahati Assam AIIMS BATHINDA Punjab

NITRD - 11 Posts Category Number of Vacancies UR 5 OBC 3 ST 1 EWS 1

AIIMS NORCET 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 04 August 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 21 August 2022

Application Correction Date - 22 and 23 August 2022

AIIMS NORCET Date - 11 September 2022

AIIMS NORCET 2022 Educational Qualification

Eligibility Criteria for appearing in NORCET for AIIMS

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University(Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council OR

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable participating AIIMS. required two years of experience as in above is as an to be valid, the experience shall must be acquired after obtaining.

For NITRD

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery/B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing /B.Sc.Nursing/B.Sc. (Post Certifcate)/Post Basic B.Sc.

AIIMS NORCET Age Limit:

Between 18-30 Years

Application Fee:

General / OBC : 3000/-

SC / ST / EWS : 2400/-

PH : 0/- (Exempted)

How to Apply AIIMS Nursing Officer Recrutiment 2022 ?