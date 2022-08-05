AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET Recrutiment 2022: Check Application Link, Qualification Here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is looking ton recruit Nurdi: Candidates can check the vacancy, qualification, age limit, application process here.

AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET Recruitment 2022
AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET Recruitment 2022

AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is organizing the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCAT) 2022 for recruitment of Nursing Officers in AIIMS Delhi & Other and in the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD). The exam is scheduled to be held on 11 September 2022 through online mode.

Eligible candidates who are interested in Nursing Officer Posts can apply online on the official website i.e. on norcet2022.aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date for submitting AIIMS NORCET Application is 21 August 2022.

Let's take a look at the educational qualification, salary, age limit and other details.

AIIMS NORCET Notification Download

AIIMS NORCET Notification Download for NITRD

AIIMS NORCET Online Application Link

AIIMS NORCET 2022 Vacancy

AIIMS will fill the vacancies in the following institutes across the country:

AIIMS

State Name

AIIMS RAE BARELI

Uttar Pradesh

AIIMS GORAKHPUR

Uttar Pradesh

AIIMS PATNA

Bihar

AIIMS NEW DELHI

Delhi

AIIMS RISHIKESH

Uttrakhand

AIIMS DEOGHAR

Jharkhand

AIIMS BHOPAL

Madhya Pradesh

AIIMS JODHPUR

Rajasthan

AIIMS NAGPUR

Maharashtra

AIIMS MANGALAGIRI

Andhra Pradesh

AIIMS BILASPUR

Himachal Pradesh

AIIMS BIBINAGAR

Telangana

AIIMS  BHUBANESWAR

Odisha

AIIMS RAIPUR

Chhattisgarh

AIIMS RAJKOT

Gujarat

AIIMS KALYANI

West Bengal

AIIMS VIJAYPUR

Jammu

AIIMS Guwahati

Assam

AIIMS BATHINDA

Punjab

 

NITRD - 11 Posts

Category

 Number of Vacancies

UR

5

OBC

3

ST

1

EWS

1

AIIMS NORCET 2022 Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 04 August 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 21 August 2022
  • Application Correction Date - 22 and 23 August 2022
  • AIIMS NORCET Date - 11 September 2022

AIIMS NORCET 2022 Educational Qualification

Eligibility Criteria for appearing in NORCET for AIIMS

  • B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University(Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council OR
  • Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable participating AIIMS. required two years of experience as in above is as an to be valid, the experience shall must be acquired after obtaining.

For NITRD

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery/B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing /B.Sc.Nursing/B.Sc. (Post Certifcate)/Post Basic B.Sc.

AIIMS NORCET Age Limit:

Between 18-30 Years

Application Fee:

  • General / OBC : 3000/-
  • SC / ST / EWS : 2400/-
  • PH : 0/- (Exempted)

How to Apply  AIIMS Nursing Officer Recrutiment 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of the AIIMS Exam - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/
  2. Click on 'Online Registration for the NORCET-2022 has been started'
  3. Visit ‘Registration/Login’
  4. If you have not registered yet, then register first by clicking the button given below or If you have already registered, then kindly enter your Candidate ID & Password.
  5. After registration, fill up the application form
  6. Submit your application

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment ()

Post Comment

8 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.