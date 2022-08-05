AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET Recrutiment 2022: Check Application Link, Qualification Here

AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is organizing the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCAT) 2022 for recruitment of Nursing Officers in AIIMS Delhi & Other and in the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD). The exam is scheduled to be held on 11 September 2022 through online mode.
Eligible candidates who are interested in Nursing Officer Posts can apply online on the official website i.e. on norcet2022.aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date for submitting AIIMS NORCET Application is 21 August 2022.
Let's take a look at the educational qualification, salary, age limit and other details.
AIIMS NORCET Notification Download
AIIMS NORCET Notification Download for NITRD
AIIMS NORCET Online Application Link
AIIMS NORCET 2022 Vacancy
AIIMS will fill the vacancies in the following institutes across the country:
|
AIIMS
|
State Name
|
AIIMS RAE BARELI
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
AIIMS GORAKHPUR
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
AIIMS PATNA
|
Bihar
|
AIIMS NEW DELHI
|
Delhi
|
AIIMS RISHIKESH
|
Uttrakhand
|
AIIMS DEOGHAR
|
Jharkhand
|
AIIMS BHOPAL
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
AIIMS JODHPUR
|
Rajasthan
|
AIIMS NAGPUR
|
Maharashtra
|
AIIMS MANGALAGIRI
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
AIIMS BILASPUR
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
AIIMS BIBINAGAR
|
Telangana
|
AIIMS BHUBANESWAR
|
Odisha
|
AIIMS RAIPUR
|
Chhattisgarh
|
AIIMS RAJKOT
|
Gujarat
|
AIIMS KALYANI
|
West Bengal
|
AIIMS VIJAYPUR
|
Jammu
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
Assam
|
AIIMS BATHINDA
|
Punjab
|
NITRD - 11 Posts
|
Category
|Number of Vacancies
|
UR
|
5
|
OBC
|
3
|
ST
|
1
|
EWS
|
1
AIIMS NORCET 2022 Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 04 August 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 21 August 2022
- Application Correction Date - 22 and 23 August 2022
- AIIMS NORCET Date - 11 September 2022
AIIMS NORCET 2022 Educational Qualification
Eligibility Criteria for appearing in NORCET for AIIMS
- B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/state Nursing council recognized Institute or University(Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute/ University. Registered as Nurses & Midwife with State / Indian Nursing Council OR
- Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing council recognized Institute / Board or Council Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State / Indian Nursing Council. Two Years’ Experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable participating AIIMS. required two years of experience as in above is as an to be valid, the experience shall must be acquired after obtaining.
For NITRD
Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery/B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing /B.Sc.Nursing/B.Sc. (Post Certifcate)/Post Basic B.Sc.
AIIMS NORCET Age Limit:
Between 18-30 Years
Application Fee:
- General / OBC : 3000/-
- SC / ST / EWS : 2400/-
- PH : 0/- (Exempted)
How to Apply AIIMS Nursing Officer Recrutiment 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of the AIIMS Exam - https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/
- Click on 'Online Registration for the NORCET-2022 has been started'
- Visit ‘Registration/Login’
- If you have not registered yet, then register first by clicking the button given below or If you have already registered, then kindly enter your Candidate ID & Password.
- After registration, fill up the application form
- Submit your application