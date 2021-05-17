AIIMS Patna Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Faculty Posts @aiimspatna.org, Check Details

AIIMS Patna Faculty Interview Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has released the Interview Schedule for the Faculty Posts on 17 May 2021. All such candidates who have to appear in the Faculty post interview can check the details interview available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna - aiimspatna.org.

As per the short notification released, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna will conduct the interview for Faculty Posts on 22 May 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for various disciplines interview including CTVS, Hospital Administration, Microbiology, Urology, Trauma and Emergency and Radio gnosis Posts can check the details interview schedule.

Candidates should note that interview will be held through online mode and link to appear for online will be share by e-mail. Candidates who have to appear for the Faculty Interview round can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for AIIMS Patna Interview Schedule 2021 for Faculty Posts





