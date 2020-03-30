AIIMS Patna MRT Recruitment 2020: Apply for Medical Record Technician Posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications to the recruitment of Medical Record Technician posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website on or before 07 June 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date to apply online: 07 June 2020

AIIMS Patna Medical Record Technician (MRT) Vacancy Details

Medical Record Technician (MRT): 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS, Patna Medical Record Technician (MRT) Job:

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Candidates should be-

(i) 12th Class pass, preferably in Science or equivalent from a recognized Board/Al/MS University.

(ii) Certificate in Medical Records (from a employees recognized Institute or authority issued after not less than 6 months training course).

Age Limit: 18 years to 30 years.

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for AIIMS, Patna MRT Jobs:



Interested candidates can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 07 June 2020. The aspiring candidates satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application only through ONLINE mode. The Online registration of application is made available on All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna official website i.e. http://www.aiimspatna.org. The last date of online submission of applications will be 07 June 2020 at 12:00 midnight.