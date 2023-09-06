AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 155 Senior Resident Vacancies

AIIMS Raebareli recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli seeks to fill 155 (one hundred fifty five) Senior Residents (SR) positions in various disciplines through the Government of India Residency Scheme at the AIIMS in RaeBareli, Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, founded the premier healthcare facility known as AIIMS Raebareli as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).

The Executive Director of AIIMS, Raebareli is accepting online applications for the positions of Senior Residents under the Govt. of India Residency Scheme for several Departments. The first term is for one year, and a subsequent extension of two years will be given based on performance and behaviour. There are a total 155 posts available and other details like eligibility, age relaxation, process and application fees shall be discussed in this article.

AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident Recruitment 2023

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli seeks to fill 155 (one hundred fifty five) Senior Residents (SR) positions in various disciplines through the Government of India Residency Scheme at the AIIMS in RaeBareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can view more information on the official website:aiimsrbl.edu.in, including the total number of positions available and how they are divided up by factors such as age, education, work experience, caste, and pay.

Given below is an overview of recruitment:

Post name Senior Residents Recruiting Body All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Date of application September 01 2023 No. of posts 155 Last date of application September 10 2023 Date of exam 3rd Sunday of each Month; (Candidate to report at 9:00 AM)

Date of Departmental Assessment: Next Day of Written Examination (Candidate to report at 9:00 AM) Mode of application Online Placement Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh Scheme Government of India Residency Scheme Website aiimsrbl.edu.in

AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 155 vacancies announced under AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment 2023 Notification PDF Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For Senior Resident in AIIMS Raebareli?

There are a total of 155 vacancies available for the AIIMS Raebareli senior resident 2023. For a detailed insight to the posts, visit the given pdf above or visit: aiimsrbl.edu.in

How to apply for AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident 2023?

Follow the given steps below to fill the application form of AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment 2023:

Visit the website: aiimsrbl.edu.in and go to recruitment section Scroll down and you can spot the pdf for AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment 2023, click on the apply now section at the corner. Now fill all the details carefully and upload the required documents. Do read the conditions mentioned in the notification before applying Verify your credentials and click to pay the required amount. After you pay the amount, a invoice will be generated You can print the sheet for future reference.

Application fees

Application expense must be paid online using the payment channel found on the website: aiimsrbl.edu.in. The application cost cannot be refunded. Applications submitted online without payment will be rejected immediately.

For General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 1,000/-,

For SC/ST category: Rs. 800/-,

For PWBD category application fee is exempted.

Eligibility Criteria For Senior Resident 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit Max age 45 years Age relaxation details elaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates

In case of Physical Handicapped (OPH) candidates, age relaxation up to a maximum period of ten (10) years for General Category, Thirteen (13) years for OBC category and fifteen (15) years for SC/ST category candidates Educational Qualification A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the Part II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in Section 13 (3) of the Act).

Must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

For Broad Speciality postgraduate degree i.e. MD/MS/DNB in the specialty concerned or its equivalent.

For Super speciality, the essential qualification shall be MD/MS/DNB in related broad speciality or DM/M.Ch/DNB in concerned super speciality.

Selection process for AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident

The selection of Senior Residents will be done through-

Written Examination (MCQ based)- 80% weightage

Departmental assessment-20% weightage

AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident Salary

In Pay Matrix (Level-11) with a minimum of Rs.67,700/- + NPA (for medical personnel) as

per recommendations of the 7th CPC.