AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 155 Senior Resident Vacancies

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, founded the premier healthcare facility known as AIIMS Raebareli as part of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY).
The Executive Director of AIIMS, Raebareli is accepting online applications for the positions of Senior Residents under the Govt. of India Residency Scheme for several Departments. The first term is for one year, and a subsequent extension of two years will be given based on performance and behaviour. There are a total 155 posts available and other details like eligibility, age relaxation, process and application fees shall be discussed in this article.
AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident Recruitment 2023
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli seeks to fill 155 (one hundred fifty five) Senior Residents (SR) positions in various disciplines through the Government of India Residency Scheme at the AIIMS in RaeBareli, Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates can view more information on the official website:aiimsrbl.edu.in, including the total number of positions available and how they are divided up by factors such as age, education, work experience, caste, and pay.
Given below is an overview of recruitment:
|
Post name
|
Senior Residents
|
Recruiting Body
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
|
Date of application
|
September 01 2023
|
No. of posts
|
155
|
Last date of application
|
September 10 2023
|
Date of exam
|
|
Mode of application
|
Online
|
Placement
|
Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh
|
Scheme
|
Government of India Residency Scheme
|
Website
|
aiimsrbl.edu.in
AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 155 vacancies announced under AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:
|
AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How Many Vacancies are Released For Senior Resident in AIIMS Raebareli?
There are a total of 155 vacancies available for the AIIMS Raebareli senior resident 2023. For a detailed insight to the posts, visit the given pdf above or visit: aiimsrbl.edu.in
How to apply for AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident 2023?
Follow the given steps below to fill the application form of AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment 2023:
- Visit the website: aiimsrbl.edu.in and go to recruitment section
- Scroll down and you can spot the pdf for AIIMS Raebareli senior resident recruitment 2023, click on the apply now section at the corner.
- Now fill all the details carefully and upload the required documents.
- Do read the conditions mentioned in the notification before applying
- Verify your credentials and click to pay the required amount.
- After you pay the amount, a invoice will be generated
- You can print the sheet for future reference.
Application fees
Application expense must be paid online using the payment channel found on the website: aiimsrbl.edu.in. The application cost cannot be refunded. Applications submitted online without payment will be rejected immediately.
- For General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 1,000/-,
- For SC/ST category: Rs. 800/-,
- For PWBD category application fee is exempted.
Eligibility Criteria For Senior Resident 2023
The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2023 are listed below:
|
Age limit
|
Max age 45 years
|
Age relaxation details
|
|
Educational Qualification
|
Selection process for AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident
The selection of Senior Residents will be done through-
- Written Examination (MCQ based)- 80% weightage
- Departmental assessment-20% weightage
AIIMS Raebareli Senior Resident Salary
In Pay Matrix (Level-11) with a minimum of Rs.67,700/- + NPA (for medical personnel) as
per recommendations of the 7th CPC.