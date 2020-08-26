AIIMS Raipur Final Result 2020 Out for Senior/Junior Resident Posts @aiimsraipur.edu.in, Check Roll Number

AIIMS Raipur Final Result 2020 for Senior/Junior Resident: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has declared the Final Result for Senior/Junior Resident Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for these posts check their result on the official website of AIIMS Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, the final result for the Senior/Junior Resident Posts has been uploaded on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the Interview for the Senior/Junior Resident Posts can check their result available on the official website.

Selection has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test and Interview conducted by the Institute.

The short notification further says," On the basis of the performance of the candidates in CBT and Interview (80 Percent weightage to marks in CBT and 20 percent weightage to marks in Interview), candidates are recommended for appointment as Senior Resident and Junior Resident in the Department of Dentistry in AIIMS Raipur."



All such candidates appeared in the Interview round for the Senior/Junior Resident under in the Department of Dentistry, can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

AIIMS Raipur Final Result 2020 for Senior/Junior Resident Posts: Download Process