AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 for Senior Resident Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur has invited applications for the Posts of Senior Resident. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before 29 September 2023.
Candidates with certain educational qualifications can apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification. Other details related to the exam are given below:
Important Dates for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:
Last date to send the application: 29 Septembe 2023
Vacancy Details for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:
Junior Resident - 98 vacancies (UR-36, OBC-26, SC-17, ST-8, EWS-11)
Eligibility Conditions for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification
- A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute
- For School of Public Health, A postgraduate medical degree viz. MD/DNB in community Medicine/PSM from a recognized University /Institute.
- A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MDS in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, from a recognized University/Institute.
Salary
Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable
Upper age limit for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023Jobs Notification:
45 years
How to Apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023
Interested candidate can fill out their application on Google form on or before 29 September 2023.
- Visit on the official website of AIIMS Raipur- https://www.aiims.edu.
- Click on the link- ‘APPLY LINK FOR ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SENIOR RESIDENT (NON-ACADEMIC) IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS UNDER GOVT. OF INDIA RESIDENCY SCHEME IN AIIMS RAIPUR.’
- Fill out the application form and submit a scanned copy of the application form in the prescribed format along with the necessary documents and Transaction details only
- Download and save the same for future reference.