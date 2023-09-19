AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 for Senior Resident Posts

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 for Senior Resident: Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Salary and How to Apply Here.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur has invited applications for the Posts of Senior Resident. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application on or before 29 September 2023.

Candidates with certain educational qualifications can apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification. Other details related to the exam are given below:

Important Dates for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Last date to send the application: 29 Septembe 2023

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Jobs Notification:

Junior Resident - 98 vacancies (UR-36, OBC-26, SC-17, ST-8, EWS-11)

Eligibility Conditions for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute

For School of Public Health, A postgraduate medical degree viz. MD/DNB in community Medicine/PSM from a recognized University /Institute.

A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MDS in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, from a recognized University/Institute.

Salary

Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable

Upper age limit for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023Jobs Notification:

45 years

How to Apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023

Interested candidate can fill out their application on Google form on or before 29 September 2023.