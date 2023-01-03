AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 For 112 Senior Resident Posts @aiimsraipur.edu.in: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS Raipur has invited online application for the 112 Senior Resident Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has released the notification for recruitment to the 112 Senior Resident (Non Academic) posts as per Govt. of India Residency Scheme for the departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts remembering that the first cut-off date for filling application form under AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification is 31 January 2023.



Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of interview which will be held in Raipur at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Pay Band and Grade Pay Rs. 67,700/- (Level-11, Cell No. 01 As per 7th CPC) plus usual allowances including NPA (if applicable).



Notification Details AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job :

No.03/02/2022/Recruit./Reg./789

Date: 02.01.2023

Important Date AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

First Cut-off date for filling application form: 31 January 2023

Vacancy Details AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Senior Resident (Non Academic)-112

Anesthesiology-7

Anatomy-1

Biochemistry-5

Burns & Plastic Surgery-2

Cardiology-2

Cardiothoracic Surgery-2

Clinical Haematology-4

Community and Family Medicine-5

Dentistry Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics-1

Pedodontics/Pediatrics and Preventive Dentistry-1

Dermatology-2

Endocrinology and Metabolism-1

ENT-HNS-1

Forensic Medicine and Toxicology-1

Gastroenterology-4

General Medicine-2

General Surgery-7

Medical Oncology -4

Microbiology-3

Neonatology-4

Nephrology -4

Neurology-5

Neurosurgery-1

Nuclear Medicine-4

Obstetrics & Gynaecology-2

Ophthalmology-3

Orthopedics-4

Pathology and Lab Medicine-1

Paediatric Surgery-4

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation-4

Radiodiagnosis-7

School of Public Health-2

Surgical Gastroenterology-4

Surgical Oncology-4

Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank-1

Truama & Emergency

Anaesthesiology-2

General Medicine/Emergency Medicine1



Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute

2. For School of Public Health, A postgraduate medical degree viz. MD/DNB in community Medicine/PSM from a recognized University /Institute.

3. For Dentistry, A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MDS in Pedodontics /Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry/Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics from a recognized University /Institute.

How To Download: AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur-aiimsraipur.edu.in. Go to the Advertisement Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ ROLLING ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SENIOR RESIDENT (NON ACADEMIC) IN VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS UNDER GOVT. OF INDIA RESIDENCY SCHEME IN AIIMS, RAIPUR' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification in a new window.

Download AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.



AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format through Google form as mentioned in the notification.