AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 263 Group A, B and C Posts in Various Departments, Check Details Here

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medico Social Worker, Cheif Cashier, Senior Medical Officer, Blood Transfusion Officer, Medical Officer Ayush, Assistant Administrative Officer and others in Group A, Group B and Group C Categories for various departments.
Interested candidates holding the requisite qualification in the concerned subject are advised to apply to the posts on or before 31 August 2020. In this article, we have added all essential details regarding AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 such as important dates, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2020
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Medico Social Worker (Group B) - 3 Posts
- Cheif Cashier (Group B) - 1 Post
- Administrative Officer Group B - 1 Post
- Senior Medical Officer (Group A) - 1 Post
- Deputy Medical Superintendent (Group A) - 6 Posts
- Blood Transfusion Officer (Group A) - 1 Post
- Medical Officer Ayush - 5 Posts
- Child Psychologist (Group A) - 1 Post
- Clinical Psychologist (Group A) - 1 Post
- Yoga Instructor (Group B) - 1 Post
- Vocation Counsellor - 1 Post
- Medico Social Service Officer Grade - 1 - 15 Posts
- Manager/Supervisor Officer Grade 1 - 15 Posts
- Junior Accounts Officer (Accountant) - 4 Posts
- Physiotherapist (Grade B) - 2 Posts
- Occupational Therapist - 2 Posts
- Technician Prosthetics Or Orthotics - 1 Post
- TB and Chest Diseases Health Assistant - 1 Post
- Electrocardiograph Technical Assistant - 1 Post
- Health Educator - 1 Post
- Junior Reception Officer - 1 Post
- Junior Hindi Translator - 3 Posts
- CSSD Technician - 6 Posts
- Assistant Security Officer - 1 Post
- Sanitary Inspector Officer - 18 Posts
- Junior Medical Record Officer - 5 Posts
- Pharma Chemist/Chemical Examiner - 1 Post
- Manifold Technician - 6 Posts
- Lab Technician - 1 Post
- Store Keeper cum clerk - 51 Posts
- Cashier - 13 Posts
- Data Entry Operator - 2 Posts
- Social Worker - 2 Posts
- Dark Room Assistant - 5 Posts
- Assistant Laundry Supervisor - 4 Posts
- Electrician - 6 Posts
- Security cum Fire Jamadar - 1 Post
- Dispensing Attendants - 4 Posts
- Coding Clerk - 1 Post
- Driver - 16 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Group A, B and C Posts in Various Departments
Educational Qualification:
- Medico Social Worker (Group B) - MA/MSW with specialisation in medical social work from a recognized University.
- Cheif Cashier (Group B), Junior Accounts Officer - Graduate in Commerce.
- Administrative Officer Group B, Junior Reception Officer -Degree of recognized University or its equivalent.
- Senior Medical Officer (Group A) - A degree in any of the five streams of AYUSH from a Recognized University.
- Medical Officer Ayush -degree in relevant stream of AYUSH from a Recognized University/statutory state Board.
- Child Psychologist (Group A), Clinical Psychologist -M.A. / M.Sc in Psychology with M.phil. In clinical psychology.
- Yoga Instructor (Group B) - Graduate from a recognized University with. Diploma in yoga from a recognized University by the Government.
- Vocation Counsellor - Post Graduate degree in psychology from a recognized institution/University.
- Medico Social Service Officer Grade - 1 - MA (SocialWork)/ MSW, with specialization in Medical SocialWork, from a recognized University /institution.
- Manager/Supervisor/Gas Officer - Degree in Mechanical Engineering with 5 years working experience with Manifold or its repairs in supervjsory capacity in a Medical Setup or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 7 years working experience.
How to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 August 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks before applying to the posts.