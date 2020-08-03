AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 263 Group A, B and C Posts in Various Departments, Check Details Here

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medico Social Worker, Cheif Cashier, Senior Medical Officer, Blood Transfusion Officer, Medical Officer Ayush, Assistant Administrative Officer and others in Group A, Group B and Group C Categories for various departments.

Interested candidates holding the requisite qualification in the concerned subject are advised to apply to the posts on or before 31 August 2020. In this article, we have added all essential details regarding AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 such as important dates, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2020

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medico Social Worker (Group B) - 3 Posts

Cheif Cashier (Group B) - 1 Post

Administrative Officer Group B - 1 Post

Senior Medical Officer (Group A) - 1 Post

Deputy Medical Superintendent (Group A) - 6 Posts

Blood Transfusion Officer (Group A) - 1 Post

Medical Officer Ayush - 5 Posts

Child Psychologist (Group A) - 1 Post

Clinical Psychologist (Group A) - 1 Post

Yoga Instructor (Group B) - 1 Post

Vocation Counsellor - 1 Post

Medico Social Service Officer Grade - 1 - 15 Posts

Manager/Supervisor Officer Grade 1 - 15 Posts

Junior Accounts Officer (Accountant) - 4 Posts

Physiotherapist (Grade B) - 2 Posts

Occupational Therapist - 2 Posts

Technician Prosthetics Or Orthotics - 1 Post

TB and Chest Diseases Health Assistant - 1 Post

Electrocardiograph Technical Assistant - 1 Post

Health Educator - 1 Post

Junior Reception Officer - 1 Post

Junior Hindi Translator - 3 Posts

CSSD Technician - 6 Posts

Assistant Security Officer - 1 Post

Sanitary Inspector Officer - 18 Posts

Junior Medical Record Officer - 5 Posts

Pharma Chemist/Chemical Examiner - 1 Post

Manifold Technician - 6 Posts

Lab Technician - 1 Post

Store Keeper cum clerk - 51 Posts

Cashier - 13 Posts

Data Entry Operator - 2 Posts

Social Worker - 2 Posts

Dark Room Assistant - 5 Posts

Assistant Laundry Supervisor - 4 Posts

Electrician - 6 Posts

Security cum Fire Jamadar - 1 Post

Dispensing Attendants - 4 Posts

Coding Clerk - 1 Post

Driver - 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Group A, B and C Posts in Various Departments

Educational Qualification:

Medico Social Worker (Group B) - MA/MSW with specialisation in medical social work from a recognized University.

Cheif Cashier (Group B), Junior Accounts Officer - Graduate in Commerce.

Administrative Officer Group B, Junior Reception Officer -Degree of recognized University or its equivalent.

Senior Medical Officer (Group A) - A degree in any of the five streams of AYUSH from a Recognized University.

Medical Officer Ayush -degree in relevant stream of AYUSH from a Recognized University/statutory state Board.

Child Psychologist (Group A), Clinical Psychologist -M.A. / M.Sc in Psychology with M.phil. In clinical psychology.

Yoga Instructor (Group B) - Graduate from a recognized University with. Diploma in yoga from a recognized University by the Government.

Vocation Counsellor - Post Graduate degree in psychology from a recognized institution/University.

Medico Social Service Officer Grade - 1 - MA (SocialWork)/ MSW, with specialization in Medical SocialWork, from a recognized University /institution.

Manager/Supervisor/Gas Officer - Degree in Mechanical Engineering with 5 years working experience with Manifold or its repairs in supervjsory capacity in a Medical Setup or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 7 years working experience.

How to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 31 August 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks before applying to the posts.