AIIMS Recruitment 2021 for 700 Nursing Officer and Other Posts, Download Notice @aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has published a recruitment notification for the post of Nursing Officer, Technical Assistant, Senior Resident and Junior Resident on its website -aiimsrishikesh.edu.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk-in-interview from AIIMS Rishikesh from 10 May to 31 May 2021 (between 11 AM to 2 PM). The recruitment is being done for short term assignment (3 months) in 500 bedded Covid Care Hospital setup by Government of Uttarakhand with help of DRDO at IDPL, Rishikesh and managed by AIIMS Rishikesh

Important Date

Walk-in-interview Date - 10 May to 31 May 2021

Time - 11 AM to 2 PM

Venue - Office of Dean Academics, at AIIMS Rishikesh.

AIIMS Rishikesh Vacancy:

Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade – II) - 300 Posts Junior Resident - 200 Posts Technical Assistant - 100 Posts Senior Resident - 100 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Recruitment Nursing Officer, Sr Resident, Jr Resident and Technical Assistant

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade – II) - B.Sc Nursing from recognised Institute / University or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery with Two years’ experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above as applicable Junior Resident - MBBS Technical Assistant - B.Sc in Medical Lab Technology with 5 years’ experience in concerned field or Diploma in Medical Lab Technology with 8 years’ experience in concerned field Senior Resident - Post-graduate (allied Medical)

How to Apply for AIIMS Recruitment Recruitment 2021 for Nursing Officer, Sr Resident, Jr Resident and Technical Assistant ?

The candidates can attend interview from 10 May 2021 to 31 May, 2021 (between 11 AM to 2 PM) in the Office of Dean Academics, at AIIMS Rishikesh.

AIIMS Rishikesh Notification Download