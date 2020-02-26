Air India Airport Service Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 160 Customer Agent, Jr Executive and Other Posts

Air India Airport Service Recruitment 2020: AI Air Services Limited is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Customer Agent, Jr. Executive-(Technical), Jr. Executive (Pax), Jr. Executive HR, Administration Assistant-Account, Duty Manager –Ramp, Duty Officer-Ramp, Manager –Finance, Officer-Accounts and Para Medical Agent –cum-Cabin Services Agent in Mumbai.

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and appear for walk-in-interview on 10 and 11 March 2020.

Walk-in-Interview

Duty Manager –Ramp, Duty Officer-Ramp , Jr. Executive-(Technical), Manager –Finance, Officer-Accounts, Jr. Executive (Pax), Jr. Executive HR and Para Medical Agent –cum-Cabin Services Agent – 10 March 2020

Customer Agent and Sr Customer Agent – 11 March 2020

Time - 09:00 AM to 12 Noon

Venue - Systems & Training Division 2nd floor, GSD Complex, Near Sahar Police Station, Airport Gate No.-5,Sahar, Andheri-E,Mumbai-40009

Air India Airport Service Vacancy Details

Customer Agent - 100 Posts

Customer Agent – 10 Posts

Duty Manager –Ramp – 4 Posts

Duty Officer-Ramp – 4 Posts

Executive-(Technical) – 10 Posts

Manager –Finance – 1 Post

Officer-Accounts – 1 Post

Assistant Accounts – 2 Posts

Executive (Pax) – 10 Posts

Executive HR - 6 Posts

Para Medical Agent –cum-Cabin Services – 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Customer Agent, Jr Executive and Other Posts

Duty Manager - Ramp - Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accounts of India or Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Should be a member of Institute of Chartered Accounts of India or a member of Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (Candidate who have applied to the Institute for Membership shall also be eligible)

Duty Officer-Ramp - Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 16 years experience, out of which at least 04 years must be in a managerial or supervisory capacity in Ramp handling functions with an Airline. Well conversant with computer operations

Jr. Executive- (Technical) - Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical / Automobile / Production / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognised university.

Officer-Accounts - Inter Chartered Accountant/Inter Cost and Management Accountancy OR MBA or equivalent in Finance (full time 2 years course) with knowledge of MS-Office Operations. Must have 3 years experience or more in Accounts and Finance functions preferably with an Airline or Ground Handling Company with proficiency in statutory payments like ESIC, PF, Welfare fund, Professional Tax, GST etc.

Jr. Executive –Pax - Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 09 years experience, in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservations, ticketing, computerized passenger check-in / cargo handling with an airline. OR Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with M.B.A. or equivalent in any discipline (2-years full time course or 3-years part time course) from a recognised university with 6 years airline experience in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservations, ticketing, computerized passenger check-in/ cargo handling

Jr. Executive – HR & administration - MBA or equivalent in HR or Personnel Management course (full time 2 years course) with 1 year experience in HR/Admin and knowledge of MS-Office operations. Proficiency in statutory compliances. OR Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 5 years experience or more in HR/Admin Functions and IR/Legal. Well conversant with MS-Office operations. Proficiency in statutory compliances.

Sr. Customer Agent - Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 06 years experience, in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservations, ticketing, computerized passenger check-in / cargo handling with airline.

Assistant-Accounts - Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with 1year experience or more in Finance Functions and Accounts. Proficiency in statutory payments like ESIC, PF, Welfare fund, Professional Tax, GST and Billing etc.

Customer Agent -Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with knowledge of basic Computer operations. Preference will be given to those candidates possessing a Diploma in IATA-UFTAA or IATA-FIATA or IATA-DGR or IATACARGO.

Para Medical Agent -cum- Cabin Services Agent - Graduate from a recognised university under 10+2+3 pattern with Diploma in Nursing OR B.Sc., (Nursing)

Selection Process for Customer Agent, Jr Executive and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Screening/Personal Interview

How to Apply for Air India Airport Service Jobs 2020

The eligible candidates can walk-in for the interview on scheduled date and time.

Application Fee for Air India Jobs:

Rs. 500/- (No Fee for Ex-servicemen /SC/ST candidates)

Air India Airport Service Notification PDF