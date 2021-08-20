Akola DCC Bank Recruitment 2021 for 100 Junior Clerk Posts, Apply Online @akoladccbank.com

Akola DCC Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: Akola District Cooperative Bank is inviting online applications for the Post of Jr. Clerk (Support Staff) of the bank. Interested candidates possessing required eligibility criteria can apply for AKDCC Bank through official website akoladccbank.com from 20 August 2021. The last date for Akola DCC Jr Clerk Registration is 04 September 2021.

For Online Application candidates should have a valid e-mail ID & It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. The important instruction regarding online examination may be sent to the registered e-mail ID.

Akola DCC Bank Junior Clerk Notification



Akola DCC Bank Junior Clerk Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 04 September 2021 Exam Date - September 2021

Akola DCC Bank Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk - 100

Akola DCC Bank Junior Clerk Salary:

A fix pay of Rs.10000/- per month will be paid by the bank for a specific period and there after the probation period will be decided by bank taking in to consideration working ability and attitude of the candidate. After confirmation the approximate gross salary will be around Rs.25000/-per month. In addition to this, Bank’s eligible perks/ facilities will be available.

Akola DCC Bank Junior Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks. Relaxation in minimum % of marks for Post Graduate Candidates.

Candidate should have D.O.E.A.C.C. approved Society's passed Certificate course of "CCC" or "O" or "A" or "B" level or passed Computer

Akola DCC Bank Junior Clerk Age Limit:

21 to 30 Years

Akola DCC Bank Junior Clerk Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Online exam - 75% Interview - 25%

Akola DCC Bank Junior Clerk Exam Pattern

No. of Questions - 100 Total Marks - 100 Subject -Reasoning, English Language, General awareness (with special reference to banking), Computer Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude Time - Each section will be 35 minutes except English Language which is to be completed in 10 minutes Medium - Exam will be conducted in English only Marking - There will be (1/4th) penalty for wrong answers.

How to Apply for Akola DCC Bank Junior Clerk Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply online through official website on or before 04 September 2021

Application Fee:

Rs.1000/- (include GST)

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa /Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards / Mobile Wallets/UPI).