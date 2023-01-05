Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2022 at recruitment.nta.nic.in: Check AHC Details Here

Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2022: Allahabad High Court (AHC) is set to releasr the answer key of the exam at recruitment.nta.nic.in. Check Details Here.

Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2022: Allahabad High Court (AHC) issued a notice regarding the answer key of the exam for the post of Driver Grade 4, Stenographer Grade 3, Group ‘D’ cadre & Group ‘C’ (Clerical cadre). According to the notice, Allahabad High Court Answer Key along with OMR Sheets for the said exam will be available for the candidates on 05 January 2022. Therefore, candidates who have attended the Allahabad High Court Exam can download AHC Answer Key from the website of the court i.e. recruitment.nta.nic.in, once released.

Further, an opportunity is being provided to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys of any question ONLINE only. The Candidates shall be required to pay online an amount of Rs. 500/- per answer key challenged as a processing fee, on 05 and 06 January 2023.

Allahabad High Court Answer Key Link

AHC Exam for the mentioned posts was held on 10 December, 11 December, 17 December and 18 December 2022.

How to Downlaod Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the court i.e. recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Public Notice regarding Display of Scanned O.M.R sheet and Provisional Answer Keys along with facility to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys of the Recruitment Examinations under The Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2022-23 PDF’

Step 3: Scroll the PDF and click on the link ‘https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/WebInfoAllahbadHC’

Step 4: Click on the answer key link

Step 5: Download AHC Answer Key

The objections made by the candidates against the answer Key will be verified by the NTA and Panel of Subject Expert(s). In case, any challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/ Final Answer Key, the Result will be prepared.