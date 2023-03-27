Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2023 OUT: Get Here Stenographer Grade 3 Stage 2 Hall Ticket

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Allahabad High Court  Admit Card 2023 Out: The national testing agency has released the Admit card for Allahabad HC Stenographer grade 3 stage 2 exam. Get Direct Link Here

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2023 Out: The national testing agency has released the Admit card for Allahabad HC Stenographer grade 3 stage 2 exam. Candidates who applied for these posts can download the Allahabad HC Steno  Admit Card 2023 from the official website  at - https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/   This year there are a total of 1186 Vacancies for Stenographer Grade 3 post. 

Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2023: Overview

Name of Exam

Allahabad HC Stenographer Grade 3 Stage 2

No. of Vacancies

1186

Category

Admit Card

Status 

Out

Last Date of Download

29 March to 1 April 2023

Official website

https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/ 

Steps to Download the Allahabad High Court Steno Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at- https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/ 

Step 2: On the homepage of Allahabad High Court, click on link titled- Admit Cards for Stage II Exam of Stenographer, Grade III Posts”  

Step 3: Enter ‘User Id’ and ‘Password’ and click login.

Step 4: Your Allahabad HC Steno  admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download Allahabad HC Steno  admit card for future reference.

Download Link for Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2023

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below.  

Download the Allahabad High Court Steno Admit Card 2023

Details Mentioned on Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2023

The Allahabad HC Steno Admit Card 2023 contains the following details:

  1. Name of Candidate
  2. Candidate Date of Birth
  3. Name of Exam
  4. Time of Exam
  5. Duration of Exam
  6. Exam Centre Details
  7. Category of Candidate
  8. Roll no. of Candidate
  9. Registration No. of Candidate
  10. Photograph and Signature of Candidate
  11. Important Instructions for the Candidate
  12. Gender of the Candidate
  13. Documents To be carried. 

Candidates are advised to verify all these details before downloading the admit card.

