Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: 98 Vacancies Notified for District Judge Posts, Apply Online from 20 Jan

Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Judge (UP HJS). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at allahabadhighcourt.in from 20 January 2020 onwards.

To apply for the UPJHS 2021 Recruitment, the candidate must have LLB Degree with 7 Years Practice as an Advocate and should be between the age group of 35 to 45 years. The Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 online applications will be opened till 19 February 2021. In this article, we have provided educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and all information that a candidate required to fill up the application form.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 19 February 2021

Fee Payment Last Date: 19 February 2021

Pre Exam Date: 04 April 2021

Admit Card Available: March 2021

Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

District Judge (HJS)- 98 Posts

Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have LLB Degree with 7 Years Practice as an Advocate.

Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 35 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview. The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on 4 April 2021 at Prayagraj. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for further recruitment process.

Download Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here

Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 Online Application - to active on 20 Jan

Official Website

Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Scale of Rs. 51550-1230-58930-1380-63070

How to apply for Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021

The application shall be filled online from 20 January 2021 to 19 Feb 2021 till 23:59 PM. Afterwards, the link will be disabled. The hard copy of the online applications can be downloaded by 22 February 2021.

Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee