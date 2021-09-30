Allahabad University Recruitment 2021 for 900+ Non Teaching and Teacher Posts, Apply Online @allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University is hiring 900+ Non-Teaching Posts (Group A, Group B, and Group C) and Teaching Posts (Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor). Check Details Here.

Allahabad University Recruitment 2021: Allahabad University has published the employment notifications for recruitment of Non-Teaching Posts (Group A, Group B, and Group C) and Teaching Posts (Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor). The application process is being done through Online Mode on the official website www.allduniv.ac.in.

The university has notified 361 vacancies for Group C, 15 for Group A, 36 for Group B, 70 for Professors, 357 for Assistant professors, 170 for Associate professors, and 4 vacancies for the post of Assistant Librarian.

Allahabad University Teaching Notification and Online Application Link

Allahabad University Non-Teaching Notification and Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last date for Submitting Online Application for Non-Teaching Posts – 23 October 2021

Last date for Submitting Online Application for Teaching Posts – 27 October 2021

Allahabad University Vacancy Details

Allahabad University Non Teaching Vacancy Details:

Group A - 15 Posts

Assistant Registrar (Against Leave Vacancy) - 01

Director-College Development Council (on Deputation) - 01

Electronic Shop Engineer - 01

Executive Engineer (on Deputation) - 01

Hindi Officer - 1

Internal Audit Officer (on Deputation) - 01

Medical Officer MO - 01

Public Relation Officer PRO - 01

Scientist B - 01

Scientific Officer - 01

System Analyst/System Programmer - 02

System Manager/Senior System Analyst/Senior System Programmer - 03

Group B - 36 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical) - 01

Computer Operator - 08

Curator - 03

Exploration Assistant - 01

Junior Engineer - 02

Senior Nursing Officer (Female) - 01

Professional Assistant - 05

Section Officer - 04

Security Officer - 01

Senior Technical Assistant - 09

Sports Assistant / Coach - 01

Group C - 361 Posts

Animal Attendant - 05

Assistant Draftsman - 03

Boatman / Groundsman / Waterman - 09

Data Entry Operator DEO - 23

Draftsman - 02

Driver - 02

Hindi Typing - 01

Junior Office Assistant - 49

Laboratory Assistant - 30

Laboratory Attendant - 47

Library Attendant - 64

Multi Tasking Staff MTS - 90

Pharmacist - 03

Semi Professional Assistant - 07

Sick Attendant - 02

Stenographer - 13

Technical Assistant - 08

Wireman - 02

X Ray Technician - 01

Allahabad University Teaching Vacancies

Professors - 70

Assistant professors - 357

Associate professors - 170

Assistant Librarian - 4

How to Apply for Allahabad University Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before the last date.

Application Fee:

Non-Teaching and Assistant Librarian

General / OBC / EWS - Rs. 1050/-

SC / ST - Rs. 450/-

All Category Female & PH - Rs. 50/-

Assistant Professor, Professor and Associate Professor