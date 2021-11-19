Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Hosts Coding Contest ‘AlgoQueen’ for Girl Students across the country

Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham has taken the lead by initiating a one-of-its kind competitive programming contest called AlgoQueen to encourage coding for girls across the country. The AlgoQueen coding contest aims to boost the culture of competitive programming and coding in girl students. As a part of this innovative and progressive initiative, Amrita will be hosting a series of contests that are sponsored by Amazon Web Services, IBM Q, and JetBrains. During the first two quarters, students will be participating in a series of online exams comprising of four rounds of questions based on C, C++, Java and Python followed by an onsite round depending on the pandemic situation. The questionnaires will be created solely by girl engineering students at Amrita and will be open to all girl students from schools across India in teams of maximum two members. A series of online workshops will be provided to encourage students to build their confidence before the competition. Through this process, participants will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from some of the best minds in this space. The competition will be held on a third-party site called Competitive Drills Contests and participating students can begin their preparation for the competition right away by visiting codedrills.io

The last day of registration is December 2021 and the contest will be held in January 2022 with exciting prizes for the top-performing teams. AlGO QUEEN is conducted by ICPC and will be hosted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in collaboration with Mindler Sponsored by Amazon Web services (AWS) ; IBM Q; Jet brains

More Info: amrita.edu/algoqueen

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham “FREE JEE Crash Course” & “FREE JEE Practice Test”

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is offering FREE JEE Crash Course for 30 days. All engineering aspirants in +2 & +1 classes can register for an JEE Preliminary Test scheduled on Nov 27th & 28th 2021. This will be an 1hr test with no negative marks. There are multiple time slots made available to choose from, making it easier for students to attend at his/her convenient time. Syllabus for the examination will be based on Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. Top 1000 students will be offered with a 30 days JEE Crash course given by the experts absolutely FREE. Winners also will get valuable gifts and certificates.

More Info: amrita.edu/jeecc

Students can attend the FREE JEE mock exam conducted by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on every Sundays at 4pm. This will help student to practice continuously on a stipulated platform with live exam atmosphere making them to perform at their level best for the main examinations. Students are provided with E- Certificates and winners are awarded with valuable gifts.

More Info: amritacbtpractice.in

