AP High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 2023 OUT: Check Exam Date, Direct Link & Other Details

AP High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 2023 OUT : Know here Andhra Pradesh High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam Date, check schedule and other details.

AP High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam Date 2023 OUT : The Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the Exam Date of Mains Examination for the posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Candidates can download the official notification in this regard from the official website at- https://hc.ap.nic.in/ according to the notification released the Mains Written Exam for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) is scheduled to be conducted on 18 and 19 March 2023. All the candidates who have cleared the Preliminary Exam/Screening Test conducted on 7 January 2023 and are supposed to appear in the Mains Exam are advised to download the notification and check other details on it.

Direct Link to Download the AP High Court Civil Judge Mains Exam Notice PDF

Candidates can also download the notice by following the instructions given below

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of Andhra Pradesh High Court at- https://hc.ap.nic.in/

Step 2: On the home page, go to the notifications section and click on the recruitment tab.

Step 3: On the page opened click on link titled- “Schedule for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) 2022 written exams”

Step 4: Download the PDF of notice and check for all details regarding exam dates, centre and paper details.

AP High Court Civil Judge 2023: Number of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 31 vacancies for the Andhra Pradesh High Court Civil Judge Junior Division.

Earlier the Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the notification for filling up of 31 vacancies of the Civil Judge Junior Division. The Screening Test was conducted on 7 January 2023 and now the Mains Examination is being conducted in Written Method. The Written Examination for recruitment of Civil Judges shall consist of two papers of Civil Law and Criminal Law of three hours each and one paper of English Translation and Essay Writing. The centre for Mains Exam is Guntur District Andhra Pradesh. The Hall Ticket will be available to download from 3 March 2023 from the official website.