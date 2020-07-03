AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: Exam District (Exam Centre) Preference Link Activated @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam District Preference Link: Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam has activated the link for editing the Exam District for 16207 posts of Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer, ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Asst, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Surveyor, Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Welfare and Education Assistant, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, Ward Sachivalayam, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary, Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II). All such candidates, who applied for AP Grama/Ward Recruitment and wish to change their district, can edit their AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Exam District on official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam District Preference Link is also given below. The candidates can update or edit the exam centre through the link by using their Login ID and Password.

How to Edit AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Exam District Preference Link ?

Go to official website of AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam i.e. gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in Click on 'Edit Examination District Preference' Link, given under Candidate Services A new window will open where you need to enter Login Id (One Time Profile Registration Id), Date of Birth and Verification Code Edit your district

AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam is expected to be conducted from 09 August to 14 August 2020. Earlier, the exam scheduled to be held in the month of April 2020 which was postponed due to nation-wide lockdown. The candidates can check the details of the exam such as exam pattern , syllabus through the link below.

