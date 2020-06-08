AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Exam Date 2020: AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam in July End, Check Details Here

AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Exam Date 2020: AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam is expected to conduct the written exam for various posts for 16207 in the last week of July. A short notice has been released in the newspaper according to which the exam will be conducted in the end of July. However, there is no official notification on AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam.

Earlier, AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam was scheduled to be held in the first week of April which was postponed due to lockdown in the country as a preventive measure against COVID - 19

Candidates are advised to keep a track on official website of AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam for latest exam updates. Meanwhile, the candidates can check AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam Notice PDF Link given below.

Candidates would be able to download AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2020 three days before the exam.

There will be total of 150 questions in Part A (General Studies & Mental Ability) and Part B (Related to Post). Each part will have 75 questions of 1 mark each. For each wrong answer 0.25 negative mark shall be deducted.

AP Grama Sachivalayam has published the recruitment notification 16000 + vacancies of posts of Panchayat Secretary, Village Revenue Officer, ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Asst, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Surveyor, Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), Welfare and Education Assistant, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, Ward Sachivalayam, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary, Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary (Grade-II), Ward Education & Data Processing Secretary, Ward Planning & Regulation Secretary (Grade-II) and Ward Welfare & Development secretary (Grade-II) in the month of January 2020.

The selection of the candidates for AP Grama Sachivalayam posts will be based

on the merit in the OMR based written examination.

AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam Exam Date Notice 2020

AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020

