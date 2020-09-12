AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2020 Out @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, Download AP/Grama Hall Ticket Here

AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2020: Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam has released the admit card of written exam AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam 2020 for the recruitment of 16207 vacancies. The candidates, who have applied for AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020, can download AP Sachivalayam Admit Card from the official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in or http://wardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in or http://vsws.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card Link is available in this article. The candidates can download AP Grama Admit Card 2020 using their One Time Profile Registration Id or Application ID or Aadhar Number and Date of Birth

AP Gram Sachivalayam is conducting the exam from 20 September (Sunday) to 26 September 2020 (Saturday) in two sessions i.e. Forenoon and Afternoon. The exam for the post of Panchayat Secretary/ Mahila Police

/ Ward Administrative Sec. /Welfare Education Assistant, Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant will be held on 20 September 2020. For VRO/Village Surveyor, Engg. Asst./ Ward Amenities Secretary on 21 September 2020, for Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary and Ward Welfare & Development Secretary (Grade-II) on 22 September, for Village Agriculture Assistant and Ward Education and Data Processing Secretary on 23 September, for Ward Planning and Regulation Secretary and ANM/Ward Health Secretary (Grade- III) on 24 September, for Village Horticulture Assistant and Village Sericulture Assistant on 25 September and for Village Fisheries Assistant & Village Animal Husbandry Assistant posts on 26 September.

The candidates can check complete AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam Schedule, AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam Pattern and AP Grama Sachivalayam Syllabus through the link below

How to Download AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2020 ? Go to the official website - gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in or http://wardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in or http://vsws.ap.gov.in Click on the link‘ DOWNLOAD YOUR HALL TICKET’, available on the homepage A new window will open - https://apgsvam20reports.apcfss.in/SearchVsws852602092020.apgs Enter your One Time Profile Registration Id or Application ID or Aadhar Number and Date of Birth ans click on ‘Submit’ Button Your AP Grama Sachivalayam Hall Ticket will be displayed on your screen Download your admit card

Candidates should ensure they that they follow the COVD-19 guidelines while appearing at the centre such as wearing of face masks, carrying hand sanitizers, social distancing etc.