AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Notification to release today @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in, Check Details Here

AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Dept, AP is going to release the recruitment notification for Grama/ Ward Volunteer vacancies today.i.e. 20 April 2020 as per media reports. Candidates holding 10th, 12th and Degree qualification will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode.
According to reports, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department is going to hire 10700 candidates for Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts. Candidates belonging to the same panchayat in case of Rural or same Municipality in case of Urban will be able to apply. Candidates can check the brief of the recruitment below.
The department has yet not announced the online registration dates. Candidates will be able to check the important dates, selection criteria and other essential details about the post once the notification is released.
Important Dates:
- Notification Publish Date: 20 April 2020
- Online Application Date: 20 April 2020
- Last date of online application submission: to be communicated
AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Urban - 5500 Posts
- Rural - 5200 Posts
AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Tribal - Candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board.
- Rural - Candidate must be Inter Passed from a recognized Board.
- Urban - Candidate must be Graduate from a recognized Board.
AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years
Online Application Link - to active today
Detailed Notification PDF - to release today
AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Official Website
AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for aforesaid posts through the online mode.
