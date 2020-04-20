AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Notification to release today @gswsvolunteer.apcfss.in, Check Details Here

AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020: Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Dept, AP is going to release the recruitment notification for Grama/ Ward Volunteer vacancies today.i.e. 20 April 2020 as per media reports. Candidates holding 10th, 12th and Degree qualification will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode.

According to reports, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department is going to hire 10700 candidates for Grama/Ward Volunteer Posts. Candidates belonging to the same panchayat in case of Rural or same Municipality in case of Urban will be able to apply. Candidates can check the brief of the recruitment below.

The department has yet not announced the online registration dates. Candidates will be able to check the important dates, selection criteria and other essential details about the post once the notification is released.

Important Dates:

Notification Publish Date: 20 April 2020

Online Application Date: 20 April 2020

Last date of online application submission: to be communicated

AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Urban - 5500 Posts

Rural - 5200 Posts

AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Tribal - Candidate must be 10 th passed from a recognized Board.

passed from a recognized Board. Rural - Candidate must be Inter Passed from a recognized Board.

Urban - Candidate must be Graduate from a recognized Board.

AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years

Online Application Link - to active today

Detailed Notification PDF - to release today

AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Official Website

AP Grama Volunteer Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for aforesaid posts through the online mode.

