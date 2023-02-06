AP Police Constable PMT/PET Online Form 2023 To Release On Feb 13: Check Latest Update

SLPRB Andhra Police has released Online Application Form releasing date update for Constable post on its official website-slprb.ap.gov.in. Download PDF here.

AP Police Constable PMT/PET Online Form 2023 Update: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Police has released short notice regarding the Online Application Form releasing date for the Physical Efficiency Test for Constable post on its official website. SLPRB Andhra Police will release the Stage II Online Application Form for PMT/PET for Constable post from 13 February 2023 on its official website. All those candidates qualified in the prelims exam for the SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women), and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) post can download the AP Police Constable PMT/PET Online Form 2023 Update from the official website -slprb.ap.gov.in.

However candidates can download AP Police Constable PMT/PET Online Form 2023 Update directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, the AP Police Constable PMT/PET Online Form 2023 will be available on the official website from 13 February 2023 to 05.00 PM on 20.02.2023 at its website.

It is noted that all those candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) must fill the Stage II Online Application Form in time for appearing in PMT/PET.

Earlier SLPRB Andhra Police, has conducted the preliminary written test (Qualifying test) for the Constable posts on 22.01.2023 at 35 locations/997 Centres in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 4,59,182 candidates appeared in the exam, out of which 95,208 candidates have qualified for the next round as per the selection process for the post.

Candidates can download the AP Police Constable PMT/PET Online Form 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: AP Police Constable PMT/PET Online Form 2023 Update