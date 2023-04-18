AP SSC Exam 2023 Concludes, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result Expected by May, Check Updates Here

AP SSC 2023 Exams: BSEAP concluded Andhra Pradesh class 10th exams today on April 18, 2023 in a single shift. It is expected that, the board will announce the AP SSC result by May in online mode at bse.ap.gov.in. Check updates here

AP SSC 2023 Exams: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) concluded the class 10th exam today on April 18, 2023. The AP SSC exam was held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. With this, it is expected that Andhra Pradesh class 10th result can be released by May. However, an official update regarding the result date is still awaited. Like last year, AP SSC result 2023 will be announced through press conference, later the link will be activated at the official website: bse.ap.gov.in. Students have to use their login credentials to download AP SSC marks memo. Last year, the board released the AP result for class 10th on June 6, 2022 at 12 noon. However, this year, it is expected to be released by May.

AP SSC Result 2023 Date

Now, that the exam has been concluded, it is expected that Andhra Pradesh class 10th result date and time will be announced soon. Students can go through the table to know result and other important dates:

Events Dates AP SSC exam April 3 to 18, 2023 AP Board class 10th result May 2023 AP SSC supplementary result August 2023

How To Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result 2023 online?

The exam Manabadi results can be checked at the official website. The students can check their SSC result in online mode by using the required credentials. They can also follow the steps provided here to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and find AP SSC result link.

Step 3: Click on the link, a new login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the submit tab.

Step 6: Manabadi AP SSC marks memo will appear on the screen.

AP SSC Board Exam 2023 Concludes

As per the recent updates, the Manabadi AP SSC exam has been concluded. The students appeared for the OSSC Main language paper 2 and SSC vocation course exams today. All the papers were held in a single shift. The AP class 10th exam were held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. AP SSC exams were conducted under COVID-19 restrictions. The board prohibited the use of unfair means or exercising malpractices such as cheating, copying etc. shall invite cancellation of candidature.

