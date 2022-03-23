Apex Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Banking Assistant Posts @karnatakaapex.com

Karnataka State Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited is hiring 79 Banking Assistant Posts. Candidates can check vacancy, educational qualification, age limit, salary, how to apply here.

Apex Bank Recruitment 2022: Karnataka State Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited is inviting online applications from eligible and desirous candidates on its website. Apex Bank Banking Assistant Online Application Link will be available till 16 April 2022 at www.karnatakaapex.com.

A total of 79 persons will be hired through Karnataka APEX Bank Recruitment 2022. KSC Apex Bank Limited Selection will be done on the basis of Test/ Interview and selected candidates will be appointed anywhere in Karnataka State.

We have provided the detailed notification and online application link in the article below:

Apex Bank Banking Assistant Notification

Apex Bank Banking Assistant Online Application Link

APEX Bank Banking Assistant Salary:

Rs.28425-87125



Eligibility Criteria for APEX Bank Banking Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be a graduate

APEX Bank Banking Assistant Age Limit:

18 to 35 years

How to Apply for APEX Bank Banking Assistant Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the official website of APEX Bank - https://karnatakaapex.com/ Click on ‘Recruitment to the of Banking Assistant’ A new window will open - https://emsecure.in/Apex22-BA/index.html Click on ‘ಆನ್‌ಲೈನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಸೂಚನೆ ನೋಂದಣಿ (ಆನ್‌ಲೈನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಇಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಲಿಕ್ ಮಾಡಿ)’ It will redirect you to a registration page where you are required to provide your details Submit ‘Application Form’ Pay ‘Application Fee’

Application Fee: