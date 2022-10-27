Applications for BITS Pilani’s Bachelors in Computer Science closing in 4 weeks

This program is developed and taught by BITS Pilani and is available on Coursera.

Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences, Pilani (BITS Pilani) has partnered with Coursera to offer a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree in Computer Science. This program is developed and taught by BITS Pilani and is available on Coursera.

BITS Pilani has always strived to provide its students with world-class education. They have always been innovating in the areas of curriculum design and pedagogy and have thus been pioneers of new education systems. The goal of the institution is to foster and promote practical education, so it is no surprise that, for many years now, BITS Pilani has been home to a wide variety of student-run entrepreneurial ventures. Every year, top students from all over the world aspire to get into the institute to fulfill their dreams and aim for a better future.

Established in 1964, BITS Pilani is the alma mater of successful founders, entrepreneurs, and Fortune 500 leaders. Sushil Roongta, Chairman of ISRO, Sabeer Bhatia, the founder of Hotmail, Sanjay Mehrotra, the co-founder and president of Sandisk, Baba Kalyani, the chairman of Bharat Forge, Nandan Reddy, the co-founder of Swiggy, and others in various professional roles are just a few of the notable alumni of the institution. Given this legacy, BITS Pilani is one of the leading institutions to nurture future business leaders.

The Bachelors of Science in Computer Science degree offered by BITS Pilani is one of the best ways to start or switch to the IT sector. The minimum duration of the program is 3 years, but the program can be completed in up to 6 years.

Applicants can choose from 4 specialized tracks to build a career in computer science domains.

Application Development (Full Stack) Computing Systems and Systems Programming Databases and Data Analytics Algorithmics & Theoretical Computer Science

Every track is supplemented with core and foundational courses. Also, each track comes with an elective courses to help you deepen your understanding of the field.

You can choose from over 30 courses and have the feasibility to learn 25 hours a week. The program will be taught online, which gives the advantage of learning from anywhere; the examinations will also take place online.

Program Fee

The program’s tuition fee will vary, depending on the applicant’s citizenship. Total fees must be paid during the program, evenly distributed across 6 semesters.

The tuition fee for Indian applicants is INR 52,167 per semester. For applicants outside India, it may vary from $667 to $1,000 per semester.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the degree program (for Indian students) are given below:

The applicant should be a high school graduate of any stream from a recognized Central or State board under the 10+2 system.

The applicant should be proficient in English. All candidates who took and passed “English’’ in Class 10th will be given consideration.

The applicant must be proficient enough in mathematics. Either of the following two methods can prove this:

Mathematics must be listed as a subject with a minimum grade of 60% on the class 12 mark sheets produced by the appropriate board.

Applicants who did not study mathematics in class 12 or who did not achieve a grade point average of at least 60% in class 12 are required to take a mathematics qualifying exam that will be administered by BITS.

The eligibility criteria for applicants outside India are:

The applicant must have passed the qualifying exam administered by the Board of Higher/Senior Secondary School Education of their respective country or province.

The applicant’s English language skills must be satisfactory. Either of the following two methods can prove this. In both cases, the BITS admission committee will exercise its discretion to determine whether the applicant possesses the necessary English language skills.

"English” must be your high school’s principal language of instruction. A copy of a certificate issued by your school or board must be uploaded with the application to support this.

A Certified copy of your IELTS, TOEFL, or Duolingo score report must be submitted with your application.

The following are the minimum marks required to demonstrate English proficiency:

TOEFL: IBT score of at least 60

IELTS: Band 6 or higher

Duolingo: English proficiency test score of at least 90.

The applicant must be proficient in mathematics. Either of the following two methods can be used to prove this:

A minimum of 60% of the applicant’s final year grades or a grade point average of 6 on a scale of 10 must have been earned in mathematics, according to the high school transcripts provided by their respective country’s or province’s education board.

Applicants must take a qualifying exam in mathematics that will be administered by BITS if they did not study mathematics at the high school level or did not achieve a minimum of 60% overall or a minimum grade point of 6 on a scale of 10, respectively.

How To Apply?

Interested candidates can visit the official website of Coursera to apply for the program. Starting now, the applicants can apply to the first batch, which starts in November 2022.

The final deadline to submit your application is November 15. The steps to apply for the program are given below:

Step 1: Visit the degree information page on Coursera using this link: https://www.coursera.org/degrees/bachelor-of-science-computer-science-bits

Step 2: Sign in or Sign up to create an account on Coursera.

Step 3: Click on the 'Apply Now' button.

Step 4: Start your application. Fill in your personal details, academic history, and other qualifications.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

The final deadline to apply is November 17. Classes will start on November 30.

Advantages Of BITS Pilani Bachelors of Science in Computer Science degree

Students of this program will learn highly sought-after technical skills such as Machine Learning, Data Structures, Algorithms, Human-Computer Interaction, and Web / App Development, as well as gain practical skills for the workplace like leadership, problem-solving, and communication.

Earning a degree from a top-tier university in IT and engineering will increase your employability, broaden your career options in both academia and industry, and prepare you for success in positions like software engineer, data analyst, full-stack developer, systems engineer, and more.

You will be a part of a global community of learners who have similar career aspirations, providing you with access to a variety of opportunities for networking, collaboration, and peer interaction both inside and outside the classroom.

This degree can be finished in three to six years and is completely online. You will have access to both live and recorded lectures. You will learn at your own pace, so take advantage to get program questions answered, and take part in online exams.

You will experience high academic rigor throughout the program as there will be ongoing assessments to help ensure you will learn and achieve at the same level of excellence as a BITS Pilani student.

After graduating, you will join an exclusive network of over 1,65,000 BITS alumni, which includes successful business owners, influential figures in industry, engineers, scientists, and academics.

In conclusion, this program is designed to provide students with a solid foundation in programming skills, including object-oriented design, data structures, algorithms, software engineering principles, and web development.

BITS Pilani is one of only ten private universities to be granted the distinction of an Institute of Eminence by the Ministry of Education, the Government of India.

It has also continually received excellent rankings from both government and private rating organizations for its innovative operations.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.