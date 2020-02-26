APPSC Admit Card 2020 for Polytechnic Lecturer Posts Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

APPSC Admit Card 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) has released the Mains Exam Admit Card for Polytechnic Lecturer Posts on its official website -psc.ap.gov.in. All those candidates who have to appear for the Mains Exam for Polytechnic Lecturer posts can download the Admit Card from the official webstie-psc.ap.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC), the Main Examination to the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic in A.P Technical Education Service vide Notification No: 23/2018 is scheduled to be held from 12/03/2020 to 15/03/2020.

Candidates who have to appear in the Mains exam can download their admit card from the official website-https://psc.ap.gov.in.

In a bid to download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials like User ID and Mobile No on the official website.

Candidates should note that the Main Examination to the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic will be conducted in the Computer Based Test mode.



How to check APPSC Admit Card 2020

Visit on the official website of APPSC-psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link-Hall Tickets for the Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering) in A.P Technical Education Service - Notification No.23/2018 available for download (Published on 26/02/2020) - available on the home page.

A new window will be open where you will have to provide your login credentials like User ID and Mobile No on the official website.

You will get your Admit Card on the screen.

You can download and save a copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) for latest updates regarding the Polytechnic Lecturer Posts.