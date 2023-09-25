APPSC Admit Card 2023 OUT at psc.ap.gov.in: Download Group 4, IPO, DPO and Other Posts Hall Ticket Here

APPSC Admit Card 2023 has been released for Group 4, Technical Assistant, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Junior Translator (Telugu), Public Health Laboratories and Food ( Health) Administration Subordinate Service, District Probation Officer, Grade II, and Civil Assistant Surgeon Posts on 25 September 2023. Candidates can check the direct download links below.

APPSC Admit Card 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released the hall tickets for various todays on 25 September. The admit card is available for Technical Assistant, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, Junior Translator (Telugu), Public Health Laboratories and Food ( Health) Administration Subordinate Service, various posts under Group-IV Services, District Probation Officer Grade 2 and Civil Assistant Surgeon. The admit card consists of the name and roll number of the candidates, Exam date, time and center address. It also includes instructions for the exam day.

APPSC Admit Card Download Link

The link is provided on the official website i.e. on psc.ap.gov.in. The direct link to download the admit card will be provided here. To download the APPSC admit card 2023, candidates will need to log in with their registered credentials. Once logged in, they can click on the "Download Admit Card" link to download their admit card.

How to Download APPSC Admit Card 2023

Those who want to download the admit card by visiting APPSC Official website and download the admit card by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission -

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage of the Commission

Step 3: Enter your ‘ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 4: Download APPSC Hall Ticket and take the print out of the same

Details on APPSC Admit Card

Registration Number Name Date of Birth Roll Number Gender Category Father/Mother Name Exam Name Exam Date Exam Time Exam Centre Venue Code for the Exam General Guidelines Paper Code Subject Signature and Photograh of the Candidate

The exam is being conducted for direct recruitment to the post of district probation officer, grade-II in A.P. Juvenile Welfare Correctional Sub Service (PC-02), various posts under Group-IV Services, for Food Safety Officer in A.P. Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories and Food ( Health) Administration Subordinate Service, for Junior Translator (Telugu) in A.P. Translation Subordinate Service, for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in A.P. Transport Subordinate Service, for Technical Assistant In A.P.Mines And Geology Sub-Service and for District Probation Officer, Grade-II in A.P. Juvenile Welfare Correctional Sub Service.