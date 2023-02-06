[New] APPSC Age Limit: Cabinet Increases Upper Age Limit for General Category to 35 years

APPSC Age Limit 2023: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has increased the upper age limit for general candidates to 35 and that of Scheduled Tribe candidates to 40 for the state civil service examination. Candidates may refer to the article below for detailed information regarding this decision by the Arunachal Pradesh Government.

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has increased the upper age limit for general candidates to 35 and that of Scheduled Tribe candidates to 40 for the state civil service examination. The decision came after a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday.

The maximum age limit for the state civil service examination will be 35 years for general candidates and 40 years for APST candidates, per amendments to Rule 3 of the Arunachal Civil Services and Civil Posts (Maximum Age Limit for Direct Recruitment) Rules which were approved by the government.

The benefits of this decision will be given to the candidates with respect to the closing date of application for the advertisement announced by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for the respective exam.

Those candidates will also be benefited who have applied for the direct recruitment examination, but the exam has been canceled by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission during the year 2022.

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Khandu announced in the previous year that the maximum age limit for the Arunachal Pradesh State Civil Service Examination will be increased by three years.

Thus, in the recent cabinet decision the upper age limit for general candidates which was earlier 32 years has now been increased to 35 years. Whereas the upper age limit for Scheduled Tribe candidates of Arunachal Pradesh which was earlier 37 years has now been increased to 40 years.