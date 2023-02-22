APPSC Executive Officer Initial Answer key 2022-23, Download PDF Here

APPSC Executive Officer Initial Answer Key 2022-23 for the Mains Exam has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download the Initial answer key.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Initial Answer Keys for the post of APPSC Executive Officer for Paper 1 and Paper 2 sets. The exam for recruitment of Executive Officer Grade 3 in the AP Endowment Sub Service was conducted by the commission on 17 February 2023 and now the commission has released the Initial Answer Keys for the Executive Officer Main Examination. Candidates who appeared in the Executive Officer Mains Examination can download the Initial answer key from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission @ https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Candidates can download the Initial Answer key from the official website of the commission or by following the steps given below.

Steps to Download the APPSC Executive Officer Initial Answer Key 2022-2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission @ https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Step 2 : On the home page Click on the link that reads- “Keys for Mains Executive Officer Grade 3 in AP Endowment Sub Service”

Step 3: Click on the subjects and download PDF of Answer Keys

Step 4: View and download the PDF of both the Initial answer keys of the APPSC Executive Officer 2023. Save the pdf for future reference.

The PDF of Initial Answer Keys for APPSC Executive Officer 2023 can also be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Download Here APPSC Executive Officer Initial Answer Key- General Studies and Mental ability PDF

Download Here APPSC Executive Officer Initial Answer Key- Hindu Philosophy and Temple System PDF

Direct Link to Download APPSC Executive Officer Initial Answer Key Short Notice PDF

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission had conducted the APPSC Executive Officer Mains Examination on 17 February 2023 for Paper-I General Studies and Mental Abilities and Paper-II Hindu Philosophy and Temple System and Preliminary Keys were released on the Commission’s website on 22 February 2023 and the objections will be received from 23 February 2023 to 25 February 2023. Candidates can raise objections via View Response Sheets tab in Candidates Login.

After evaluating objections raised by the candidates, the Final Key of this exam shall be prepared based on the recommendations. The details of changes occurred in the Preliminary Keys will be shared with the Candidates. This year there are a total of 60 vacancies for Executive Officer.